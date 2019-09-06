Airbus : Deepens Partnership With China

By Olivia Bugault

Airbus SE (AIR.FR) said Friday that it has signed an agreement with Aviation Industry Corporation of China that will deepen its industrial collaboration with China.

The European plane maker said the new agreement will focus on Airbus single-aisle production with the enhancement of A319 and A320 jets' fuselage equipping in Tianjin, China.

"The total value of industrial cooperation between Airbus and Chinese aviation industry reached $900 million in 2018," Airbus said.

