AIRBUS SE

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/06 04:52:51 am
126.95 EUR   -0.29%
04:44aMerkel hopes China-U.S. trade problems will be over soon
RE
AIRBUS : Deepens Partnership With China
DJ
09/05KKR to sell or float German defence supplier Hensoldt - sources
RE
Airbus : Deepens Partnership With China

09/06/2019 | 04:25am EDT

By Olivia Bugault

Airbus SE (AIR.FR) said Friday that it has signed an agreement with Aviation Industry Corporation of China that will deepen its industrial collaboration with China.

The European plane maker said the new agreement will focus on Airbus single-aisle production with the enhancement of A319 and A320 jets' fuselage equipping in Tianjin, China.

"The total value of industrial cooperation between Airbus and Chinese aviation industry reached $900 million in 2018," Airbus said.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@dowjones.com

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 70 329 M
EBIT 2019 6 952 M
Net income 2019 4 732 M
Finance 2019 14 745 M
Yield 2019 1,68%
P/E ratio 2019 21,0x
P/E ratio 2020 17,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,20x
EV / Sales2020 1,10x
Capitalization 98 991 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 143,09  €
Last Close Price 127,32  €
Spread / Highest target 30,4%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE51.64%109 370
BOEING COMPANY (THE)10.55%200 623
DASSAULT AVIATION15.70%12 135
TEXTRON-3.35%10 229
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD35.55%4 134
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 628
