Airbus SE

Airbus : Doesn't Need Liquidity Support From French Government -CEO

04/30/2020 | 05:09am EDT

By Olivia Bugault

Airbus SE Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said Thursday on French radio station RTL that the European plane maker isn't seeking additional liquidity from the French government, after the company posted coronavirus-hit results for its first quarter.

Airbus doesn't have a liquidity issue, Mr. Faury said, explaining that the company went on the financial markets to find cash at the beginning of the crisis.

Airbus had cash outflow of roughly 8 billion euros ($8.69 billion) in cash in its first quarter, the company reported Wednesday.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Wednesday on French TV that the state was ready to massively help Airbus if such help becomes necessary.

Mr. Faury explained that the real issue for Airbus and the overall sector is to be able to produce and deliver enough jets in order to survive.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@wsj.com

