Airbus : Drafts Covid-19 Contingency Plans, Sources Say -- Reuters

-- Airbus SE has drafted plans to reduce production in France in response to the spread of coronavirus and possible further lockdowns, Reuters reports Monday, citing "two people familiar with the matter."

-- The plans cover a range of contingencies, including a possible complete shutdown of production, the report said.

-- A company spokesperson said production was continuing, adding Airbus was "permanently following the situation and developments in our home production countries," according to the report.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-airbus-exclusive/exclusive-airbus-eyes-contingency-plan-to-slow-or-halt-output-sources-idUSKBN21334E

