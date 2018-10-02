Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE (AIR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 10/02 10:32:45 am
105.88 EUR   -1.42%
10:17aAIRBUS : Helicopters Fully Operational ...
PU
10/01AIRBUS : Qatar Airways upgrades part of A350 order to biggest model
RE
10/01Qatar Airways Changes Order for Five Airbus Planes
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Airbus : EASA and FAA certify long-range ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 10:17am CEST

· Up to three Additional Centre Tanks (ACTs) are now certified on the A321neo, including for ETOPS operation;

· Paving the way for the A321neo customers to start 'Long Range' (LR) operations;

· Facilitating the most flexible and capable version of the A321 to date: the 'A321LR'

Readiness to start 'Long Range' (LR) operations with launch customers of the most capable and flexible A321neo version to date - the A321LR - has moved a significant step closer with recent joint EASA and FAA approval of the aircraft to operate with up to three underfloor Additional Centre Tanks (ACTs), including for ETOPS operation.

This latest milestone is one of various A321neo capability options which when combined, allow the A321LR version to fly up to 4,000nm with 206 passengers with extra fuel stored in three ACTs, including on ETOPS routes. Moreover, the ETOPS authorisation enables up to 180 minutes single-engine diversion time, which is sufficient for performing any transatlantic route.

The A321LR's certification includes: (a) approval of the 'major change' to install up to three optional ACTs in the A321neo - with their associated new fuel management systems and lower-fuselage structural reinforcements; and (b) the approval of the A321neo's 'Airbus Cabin Flex' (ACF) option which incorporates a modified fuselage structure with new door arrangements together with a higher Maximum Take-Off Weight (MTOW) capability of up to 97 metric tonnes. It should be noted that only A321neos which have the new ACF structure can offer the 97t MTOW and the ability to install three ACTs. Previously, the A321 Family could accommodate up to two ACTs.

While the ACF configuration will become standard for all new delivered A321neos from around 2020, the 97t MTOW capability and the ability to carry up to three ACTs will be options. For the ACTs, customers would specify prior to aircraft manufacture whether the aircraft is to be equipped with an expanded fuel management system as well as the necessary structural reinforcements to secure the underfloor ACTs.

The ability to add or remove ACTs, combined with the Airbus Cabin Flex, the 97t MTOW capability and the EASA/FAA approval to use the ACTs with ETOPS, together confer unprecedented airline flexibility for cabin layouts, seating density, cargo payload, fuel-capacity and mission routing.

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 08:16:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
10:17aAIRBUS : EASA and FAA certify long-range ...
PU
10:17aAIRBUS : Helicopters Fully Operational ...
PU
10/01AIRBUS : Qatar Airways upgrades part of A350 order to biggest model
RE
10/01Qatar Airways Changes Order for Five Airbus Planes
DJ
10/01AIRBUS : Qatar Airways grows its ...
PU
09/28AIRBUS : rsquo; China assembly facility ...
PU
09/28AIRBUS : Red Arrows Support ...
PU
09/28Lufthansa Approves Purchase of 27 Airbus Aircraft
DJ
09/28Airbus Close to Naming Plane-Making Head as CEO -Reuters
DJ
09/28AIRBUS : increases capacity at Tianjin final assembly line
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/28REUTERS : Airbus likely to appoint planemaking boss Faury as next CEO 
09/28Boeing Lost A Potential Asian Order 
09/26BLOOMBERG : Airbus nears $18B jet order deal with China 
09/25ORDERS FOR BOEING AND AIRBUS : $6.2 Billion 
09/24Boeing Shapes Itself For The Future 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 63 861 M
EBIT 2018 5 084 M
Net income 2018 3 392 M
Finance 2018 12 990 M
Yield 2018 1,63%
P/E ratio 2018 24,73
P/E ratio 2019 19,55
EV / Sales 2018 1,10x
EV / Sales 2019 0,98x
Capitalization 83 374 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 117 €
Spread / Average Target 8,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE29.40%96 326
BOEING COMPANY (THE)26.11%211 069
TEXTRON26.29%17 761
DASSAULT AVIATION22.04%15 253
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 414
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD22.91%3 951
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.