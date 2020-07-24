Log in
Airbus : EU executive says Airbus move should settle WTO dispute with U.S.

07/24/2020 | 03:34am EDT

BRUSSELS, July 24 (Reuters) - The European Union's executive said on Friday Airbus' move to accept higher interest rates on loans from European governments should settle a WTO row with the United States, and that it would retaliate with sanctions should that not happen.

"The European Union ... France, Spain and Germany ... are in full compliance with the rulings of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in the Airbus case. This removes any grounds for the U.S. to maintain its countermeasures on EU exports and makes a strong case for a rapid settlement of the long-running dispute," the European Commission said in a statement.

The bloc's top trade official, Phil Hogan, also said: "In the absence of a settlement, the EU will be ready to fully avail itself of its own sanction rights."

The Commission said the scale and scope of any retaliation would be decided based on a WTO arbitration ruling in a parallel case on U.S. subsidies to Boeing. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Kate Abnett; Editing by Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -2.83% 63.43 Real-time Quote.-49.97%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -1.86% 176.45 Delayed Quote.-44.81%
Financials
Sales 2020 47 185 M 54 716 M 54 716 M
Net income 2020 1 279 M 1 483 M 1 483 M
Net Debt 2020 1 028 M 1 193 M 1 193 M
P/E ratio 2020 42,0x
Yield 2020 0,28%
Capitalization 51 125 M 59 241 M 59 285 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 136 518
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 77,71 €
Last Close Price 65,28 €
Spread / Highest target 101%
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-49.97%59 241
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-45.83%101 460
DASSAULT AVIATION-29.23%8 080
TEXTRON-22.98%7 814
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.62.54%5 630
AVICOPTER PLC15.85%4 442
