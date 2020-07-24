Airbus : EU executive says Airbus move should settle WTO dispute with U.S.

BRUSSELS, July 24 (Reuters) - The European Union's executive
said on Friday Airbus' move to accept higher interest
rates on loans from European governments should settle a WTO row
with the United States, and that it would retaliate with
sanctions should that not happen.
"The European Union ... France, Spain and Germany ... are in
full compliance with the rulings of the World Trade Organization
(WTO) in the Airbus case. This removes any grounds for the U.S.
to maintain its countermeasures on EU exports and makes a strong
case for a rapid settlement of the long-running dispute," the
European Commission said in a statement.
The bloc's top trade official, Phil Hogan, also said: "In
the absence of a settlement, the EU will be ready to fully avail
itself of its own sanction rights."
The Commission said the scale and scope of any retaliation
would be decided based on a WTO arbitration ruling in a parallel
case on U.S. subsidies to Boeing.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Kate Abnett; Editing by Mark
Potter)