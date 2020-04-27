Log in
Airbus : EasyJet calls shareholder meeting under pressure from founder Stelios

04/27/2020 | 07:18am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An EasyJet Airbus A320 is pictured at the aircraft builder's headquarters of Airbus in Colomiers near Toulouse

Britain's easyJet said it will hold a general meeting of investors on May 22 to consider resolutions put forward by its biggest shareholder and founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou, who opposes the airline's strategy of buying more planes.

Haji-Ioannou has called for shareholder votes on the removal of the low cost airline's chief executive, chairman, chief financial officer and another director, in an escalation of his long-simmering row with management.

Since the coronavirus pandemic brought air travel to a halt and forced easyJet to park up all its planes, Haji-Ioannou has called on it to terminate its 4.5 billion pound ($5.6 billion) order with Airbus for 107 new jets.

EasyJet's management want to stick with the Airbus deal and has advised shareholders to vote against the resolutions.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -3.15% 50.71 Real-time Quote.-59.89%
EASYJET PLC 1.78% 583.2375 Delayed Quote.-59.78%
