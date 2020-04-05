Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus : EasyJet founder says will not inject fresh equity into company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/05/2020 | 07:05pm EDT
The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Amsterdam

Stelios Haji-Ioannou, the founder of easyJet Plc, has warned that he will not inject any fresh equity into the airline until it terminates a contract with Airbus SE for 4.5 billion pounds ($5.50 billion), according to a letter https://easy.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2020-04-05-stelios-media-statement-on-easyjet-and-airbus-for-release-6april20-final.pdf posted on EasyGroup's website.

In his letter, Haji-Ioannou has also called for removal of easyJet's Chief Finaicial Officer Andrew Findlay, after earlier calling for a board meeting on a vote to remove Andreas Bierwirth as a director, which was rejected by easyJet.

"If this 4.5 billion pound liability to Airbus is preserved ? and not cancelled - by the easyJet board then, I regret to report, easyJet will run out of money around August 2020, perhaps even earlier," the founder said in his letter.

"I will certainly not be throwing good money after bad. For the avoidance of doubt, I will not inject any fresh equity in easyJet whilst the Airbus liability is in place."

He also stated that he will continue to call for the removal of more directors every time the company delays the vote.

He also wants easyJet to reduce its fleet size to 250 aircraft from 350, adding that the airline will not need any more additional new planes for many years to come.

(This story adds dropped word in first paragraph)

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)

Stocks treated in this article : Airbus SE, easyJet plc
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -1.52% 49.505 Real-time Quote.-62.06%
EASYJET PLC -4.47% 475 Delayed Quote.-66.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
07:05pAIRBUS : EasyJet founder says will not inject fresh equity into company
RE
06:26aAIRBUS : A350-1000 deployed in fight against COVID-19
PU
06:26aAIRBUS : continues to purchase and supply millions of face masks from China
PU
04/03Avolon cancels order for 75 Boeing MAX jets, 4 Airbus A330neo
RE
04/03EXCLUSIVE : Airline crisis forces Airbus to consider A320 output cuts
RE
04/03EXCLUSIVE : Airline crisis forces Airbus to consider A320 output cuts
RE
04/03AIRBUS : Say hello – wave goodbye to BepiColombo
PU
04/03AIRBUS : built BepiColombo mission will make a fly-by past Earth on 10th April 2..
PU
04/03The Coronavirus Is Spreading, but German Factories Keep Running
DJ
04/03Airline industry braces for lengthy recovery from coronavirus crisis
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 61 632 M
EBIT 2020 5 377 M
Net income 2020 3 046 M
Finance 2020 8 103 M
Yield 2020 3,10%
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
P/E ratio 2021 9,00x
EV / Sales2020 0,51x
EV / Sales2021 0,47x
Capitalization 39 345 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 96,89  €
Last Close Price 50,27  €
Spread / Highest target 224%
Spread / Average Target 92,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-62.06%51 037
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-62.16%84 149
DASSAULT AVIATION-36.71%6 842
TEXTRON-45.07%6 071
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.2.12%3 659
AVICOPTER PLC0.00%3 462
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group