Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus : Emirates pushing to take fewer Airbus A380s from final order - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 09:51am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Emirates Airlines Airbus A380 plane approaches for landing at Dubai Airports in Dubai

By Alexander Cornwell and Tim Hepher

Emirates, one of the world's biggest long-haul airlines, is in talks with European planemaker Airbus over whether to take delivery of its last remaining A380 superjumbos on order, according to two industry sources.

The Dubai state-owned carrier has eight A380s scheduled for delivery before Airbus ends the programme for the world's biggest passenger jet next year.

The sources said Emirates no longer wanted to take all eight A380s due to the coronavirus pandemic that has shattered global travel demand and which the industry expects could take years to recover from.

Bloomberg earlier reported Emirates was in talks to cancel five of the eight A380s.

An Emirates spokeswoman told Reuters the airline was in "regular dialogue with Airbus regarding our fleet requirements", but said it did not comment on commercial discussions.

Asked whether Airbus is in discussions with Emirates about the fate of the aircraft, an Airbus spokesman said it was in contact with all its customers but that details remained confidential until any agreements were made public.

Emirates is the world's biggest operator of the A380 jet with 115 superjumbos in its fleet. It once had a total order of 162 A380s but reduced it to 123 in 2019.

The airline had previously said it expected to keep flying the jet into the 2030s.

However, the pandemic has forced airlines around the world to reconsider their strategy and Emirates was now considering retiring some of its existing A380s earlier than planned, the sources said.

One of the sources said Emirates was focused on reducing the amount of leased aircraft in the fleet.

Airbus has nine A380s left to produce including eight for Emirates and one for Japan's ANA. The last aircraft was due to be delivered in 2021.

(This story corrects to fix typo in paragraph seven)

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell and Tim Hepher; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
09:51aAIRBUS : Emirates pushing to take fewer Airbus A380s from final order - sources
RE
05:48aBritain's Rolls-Royce to axe 9,000 jobs in air travel slump
RE
05:30aBritain's Rolls-Royce to axe 9,000 jobs in air travel slump
RE
01:32aMalaysian air cargo carrier profits from soaring demand for medical gloves
RE
05/19AIRBUS : officially opens its A220 production facility in the U.S.
PU
05/19EU RECOVERY FUND SHOULD SUPPORT AERO : France's Le Maire
RE
05/18As flying returns, jetmakers seek to quell fears over cabin air
RE
05/18AIRBUS : More thrilling than Top Gun
PU
05/18Greek carrier Aegean says 2020 will be the worst in its history
RE
05/18Finnair sees 'green shoots' as some Asia flights restored - CEO
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 49 922 M
EBIT 2020 3 264 M
Net income 2020 2 370 M
Finance 2020 2 531 M
Yield 2020 0,80%
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,80x
EV / Sales2021 0,71x
Capitalization 42 423 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 79,90 €
Last Close Price 54,23 €
Spread / Highest target 142%
Spread / Average Target 47,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-58.44%46 374
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-58.42%73 633
DASSAULT AVIATION-40.98%6 275
TEXTRON-39.04%6 026
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.26.37%4 430
AVICOPTER PLC-6.04%3 723
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group