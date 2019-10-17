Log in
Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
Airbus Enters Race for Non-Stop U.S.-Australia Flights

10/17/2019 | 10:05am EDT

By Philip Waller

Airbus is throwing its hat into the ring in a Qantas project to run non-stop flights to Australian east-coast cities from New York and London, the European aircraft maker said Thursday.

Airbus will offer its longer-range A350-1000 to Qantas, in competition with Boeing's 777-8, for the flights, which would remove the need for interim stops in locations such as Singapore. The first of three technical test flights will take place this week using a lightly-loaded Boeing 787 Dreamliner flying from New York to Sydney.

Airbus said that other destinations could eventually benefit if the scheme is successful.

"This is a challenge that Qantas has tabled to conquer the last frontiers of non-stop air travel," said Maria Luisa Luca Ugena, Airbus Head of A350 Product Marketing.

Write to Philip Waller at philip.waller@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 1.44% 120.94 Real-time Quote.42.12%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.18% 373.16 Delayed Quote.15.03%
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED -1.64% 6.58 End-of-day quote.15.54%
