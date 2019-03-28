Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 03/28 01:18:46 pm
116.15 EUR   +0.58%
01:00pAIRBUS : WTO says U.S. failed to halt state tax subsidy for Boeing
RE
01:00pAIRBUS : Evelop Airlines takes delivery of ...
PU
01:00pAIRBUS : at Aircraft Interiors Expo ...
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus : Evelop Airlines takes delivery of ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 01:00pm EDT

Evelop Airlines, the Spanish carrier of Barceló Group's Ávoris travel division, has taken delivery of its first of two A350 XWBs, the world's most modern and eco-efficient aircraft family. The second aircraft will be delivered in 2020.

The A350-900, on lease from Air Lease Corporation, will be based at Madrid Barajas - Adolfo Suárez airport and deployed on long-haul routes to Caribbean destinations. It features a high comfort single class configuration with 432 seats. Passengers will enjoy more personal space, the quietest cabin of any twin-aisle aircraft and the latest generation cabin products, including individual onboard in-flight entertainment.

Evelop Airlines operates an all Airbus fleet of one A320-200, one A330-200 and three A330-300s.

The A350 XWB offers by design unrivalled operational flexibility and efficiency for all market segments up to ultra-long haul (9,700 nm). It features the latest aerodynamic design, carbon fibre fuselage and wings, plus new fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce engines. Together, these latest technologies translate into unrivalled levels of operational efficiency, with a 25% reduction in fuel burn and emissions. The A350 XWB's Airspace by Airbus cabin is the quietest of any twin-aisle and offers passengers and crews the most comfortable flying experience. At the end of February 2019, the A350 XWB Family had received 852 firm orders from 48 customers worldwide, making it one of the most successful widebody aircraft ever.

@evelopair #airbus #A350

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 17:00:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
01:00pAIRBUS : WTO says U.S. failed to halt state tax subsidy for Boeing
RE
01:00pAIRBUS : Evelop Airlines takes delivery of ...
PU
01:00pAIRBUS : at Aircraft Interiors Expo ...
PU
01:00pAIRBUS : The Royal Malaysian Air ...
PU
01:00pAIRBUS : EU and Airbus achieve major ...
PU
12:49pWTO Rules U.S. Has Failed to Eliminate Illegal State Aid for Boeing
DJ
12:09pVietnam's Bamboo Airways to buy 50 Airbus A321neo planes - chairman
RE
03/27AIRBUS : Germany defends plans for more interventionist industrial policy
RE
03/26BOEING 737 MAX SOFTWARE FIX : easy to upload, harder to approve
RE
03/26Lufthansa plans to buy either Boeing 737 MAX or Airbus A320neo
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 70 114 M
EBIT 2019 6 621 M
Net income 2019 4 244 M
Finance 2019 11 261 M
Yield 2019 1,81%
P/E ratio 2019 20,58
P/E ratio 2020 16,07
EV / Sales 2019 1,12x
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
Capitalization 89 655 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 128 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE37.54%100 953
BOEING COMPANY (THE)16.03%211 235
DASSAULT AVIATION9.09%12 354
TEXTRON8.24%11 641
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 115
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD22.86%4 023
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.