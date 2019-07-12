Log in
Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Airbus Eyes More Jet Sales in Latin America and Caribbean -Reuters

0
07/12/2019 | 02:50pm EDT

--An Airbus SE (EADSY) executive said the company hopes to sell over 1,000 planes to customers in Latin America and the Caribbean over the next 15 years, Reuters reports Friday.

--Alberto Robles, the plane maker's vice president for the region, also said the company wants to sell its Eurofighter Typhoon jets to Colombia's military, according to the report.

--Over 700 Airbus planes are in use in Latin America and the Caribbean, and 7% of the company's 2018 net profit came from those regions, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-airbus-latam/airbus-aims-to-sell-more-than-1000-planes-over-15-years-in-latin-america-caribbean-idUSKCN1U71OV

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 1.09% 127.48 End-of-day quote.50.57%
AIRBUS SE 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
AIRBUS SE 1.35% 127.68 Real-time Quote.50.05%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 70 404 M
EBIT 2019 6 893 M
Net income 2019 4 627 M
Finance 2019 15 070 M
Yield 2019 1,65%
P/E ratio 2019 21,2x
P/E ratio 2020 17,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,20x
EV / Sales2020 1,11x
Capitalization 99 284 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 139  €
Last Close Price 126  €
Spread / Highest target 31,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE50.05%110 305
BOEING COMPANY (THE)9.24%201 984
TEXTRON13.98%12 225
DASSAULT AVIATION-3.47%10 933
EMBRAER-10.42%3 759
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 540
