Airbus Eyes More Jet Sales in Latin America and Caribbean -Reuters

--An Airbus SE (EADSY) executive said the company hopes to sell over 1,000 planes to customers in Latin America and the Caribbean over the next 15 years, Reuters reports Friday.

--Alberto Robles, the plane maker's vice president for the region, also said the company wants to sell its Eurofighter Typhoon jets to Colombia's military, according to the report.

--Over 700 Airbus planes are in use in Latin America and the Caribbean, and 7% of the company's 2018 net profit came from those regions, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-airbus-latam/airbus-aims-to-sell-more-than-1000-planes-over-15-years-in-latin-america-caribbean-idUSKCN1U71OV

