Airbus : Faury to begin CEO term at next shareholder meeting - sources
0
10/08/2018 | 06:21pm CEST
PARIS (Reuters) - Guillaume Faury will start his term as chief executive of Airbus at the company's next shareholder meeting and he will combine it with his current role as head of the commercial jetliner business, sources familiar with the matter said.
Airbus was expected to confirm his nomination as CEO later on Monday, they said, adding he would not be replaced as president of the planemaking activities.
Airbus could not immediately be reached for comment.