Airbus : Fiji suspends Boeing 737 MAX flights

The plane tracking website Flightradar24 says the aircraft are the 737 MAX 8 model.

The airline and the authority said in a joint statement that they had confidence in the model's airworthiness but would suspend flights out of deference to public concern and regulatory action around the world.

Fiji Airways will use its Boeing 737 and Airbus SE A330 aircraft on routes instead of the 737 MAX planes. Britain, Germany, India and France and Australia are among a wave of countries that have grounded the plane in recent days.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Robert Birsel)