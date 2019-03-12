Log in
AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
Airbus : Fiji suspends Boeing 737 MAX flights

03/12/2019 | 08:38pm EDT

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Fiji Airways and the Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji on Wednesday temporarily grounded the carrier's two Boeing Co 737 MAX planes, following two fatal crashes involving the aircraft in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

The plane tracking website Flightradar24 says the aircraft are the 737 MAX 8 model.

The airline and the authority said in a joint statement that they had confidence in the model's airworthiness but would suspend flights out of deference to public concern and regulatory action around the world.

Fiji Airways will use its Boeing 737 and Airbus SE A330 aircraft on routes instead of the 737 MAX planes. Britain, Germany, India and France and Australia are among a wave of countries that have grounded the plane in recent days.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Stocks treated in this article : Airbus SE, Boeing Company (The)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 1.43% 114.58 Real-time Quote.34.54%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -6.15% 375.41 Delayed Quote.31.02%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 70 114 M
EBIT 2019 6 604 M
Net income 2019 4 244 M
Finance 2019 11 261 M
Yield 2019 1,85%
P/E ratio 2019 20,13
P/E ratio 2020 15,72
EV / Sales 2019 1,09x
EV / Sales 2020 0,98x
Capitalization 87 699 M
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE34.54%98 720
BOEING COMPANY (THE)31.02%226 000
DASSAULT AVIATION16.45%13 183
TEXTRON11.11%12 179
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD11.96%4 244
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 095
