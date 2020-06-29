Airbus : Following an extensive two-year flight test programme, Airbus has successfully concluded its Autonomous Taxi, ...

Log in
06/29/2020 | 11:09pm EDT

Airbus concludes ATTOL with fully autonomous flight tests #autonomy #innovation #TheFutureOfFlight

Toulouse, 29 June 2020 - Following an extensive two-year flight test programme, Airbus has successfully concluded its Autonomous Taxi, Take-Off and Landing (ATTOL) project.

In completing this project, Airbus has achieved autonomous taxiing, take-off and landing of a commercial aircraft through fully automatic vision-based flight tests using on-board image recognition technology - a world-first in aviation.

In total, over 500 test flights were conducted. Approximately 450 of those flights were dedicated to gathering raw video data, to support and fine tune algorithms, while a series of six test flights, each one including five take-offs and landings per run, were used to test autonomous flight capabilities.

The ATTOL project was initiated by Airbus to explore how autonomous technologies, including the use of machine learning algorithms and automated tools for data labelling, processing and model generation, could help pilots focus less on aircraft operations and more on strategic decision-making and mission management. Airbus is now able to analyse the potential of these technologies for enhancing future aircraft operations, all the while improving aircraft safety, ensuring today's unprecedented levels are maintained.

Airbus will continue research into the application of autonomous technologies alongside other innovations in areas such as materials, alternative propulsion systems and connectivity. By leveraging these opportunities, Airbus is opening up possibilities for creating new business models that will transform how aircraft are developed, manufactured, flown, powered and serviced.

The rapid development and demonstration of ATTOL's capabilities was made possible due to a cross-divisional, cross-functional, global team comprising of Airbus engineering and technology teams, Airbus Defence and Space, Acubed (Project Wayfinder), Airbus China and ONERA under the leadership of Airbus UpNext.

* **

To read more on ATTOL, please click here

For more information on UpNext please click here

About Airbus

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2019, it generated revenues of € 70 billion and employed a workforce of around 135,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.

Contact for the media

Lois BENQUET

lois.benquet@airbus.com

+33 (0)6 42 88 10 65

Matthieu DUVELLEROY

matthieu.duvelleroy@airbus.com

+33 (0)6 29 43 15 64

This and other press releases and high resolution photos are available on: AirbusMedia

Airbus Media Relations

Phone: +33 (0)5 61 93 10 00

2 rond-point Emile Dewoitine

Email: media@airbus.com

31700 Blagnac

Web: airbus.com

France

Follow us on Twitter: @airbus & @airbuspress

https://www.airbus.com/newsroom/

Page | 1

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 03:08:06 UTC
