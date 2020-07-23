Airbus : French Government Asks Airbus to Avoid Compulsory Layoffs

By Olivia Bugault

The French government has asked Airbus SE to avoid any compulsory layoffs as part of its restructuring plan, Agnes Pannier-Runacher, a French junior economy minister, said Thursday on France's BFM TV.

"What we are asking to Airbus is to have a target of zero compulsory layoffs," Ms. Pannier-Runacher said, noting that this is a target and not a requirement from the government.

The European plane maker announced the biggest restructuring plan in its history in late June as the coronavirus crisis triggered a collapse in air travel. The 15,000 job cuts planned by Airbus across its commercial aircraft division include 5,000 jobs in France.

