Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus : French Government Asks Airbus to Avoid Compulsory Layoffs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 06:40am EDT

By Olivia Bugault

The French government has asked Airbus SE to avoid any compulsory layoffs as part of its restructuring plan, Agnes Pannier-Runacher, a French junior economy minister, said Thursday on France's BFM TV.

"What we are asking to Airbus is to have a target of zero compulsory layoffs," Ms. Pannier-Runacher said, noting that this is a target and not a requirement from the government.

The European plane maker announced the biggest restructuring plan in its history in late June as the coronavirus crisis triggered a collapse in air travel. The 15,000 job cuts planned by Airbus across its commercial aircraft division include 5,000 jobs in France.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@wsj.com 

-0-

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
06:47aThousands of Spanish Airbus workers protest layoff plan
RE
06:43aSingapore Airlines gets $540 million in funding to manage coronavirus crisis
RE
06:40aAIRBUS : French Government Asks Airbus to Avoid Compulsory Layoffs
DJ
06:39aSingapore Airlines gets $540 mln in funding to manage coronavirus crisis
RE
06:10aSingapore Airlines Raises a Further S$750 Million Through Secured Long-Term L..
DJ
07/22U.S. EPA proposing first-ever airplane emissions standards
RE
07/22LinkedIn To Cut About 6% Of Staff -- WSJ
DJ
07/22Last Qantas 747 departs Sydney for Mojave retirement
RE
07/21Cathay Pacific reaches deal for Airbus delivery delays, in advanced talks wit..
RE
07/21AIRBUS : Throwback to RIAT - An interview with our RIAT A400M pilots
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 47 185 M 54 685 M 54 685 M
Net income 2020 1 279 M 1 482 M 1 482 M
Net Debt 2020 1 028 M 1 192 M 1 192 M
P/E ratio 2020 43,1x
Yield 2020 0,27%
Capitalization 52 559 M 60 923 M 60 912 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 136 518
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 77,71 €
Last Close Price 67,11 €
Spread / Highest target 95,2%
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-48.57%60 923
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-45.17%101 460
DASSAULT AVIATION-28.33%8 080
TEXTRON-23.74%7 814
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.58.36%5 630
AVICOPTER PLC10.56%4 442
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group