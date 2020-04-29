Airbus : French State Ready to Aid Airbus if Necessary -Finance Minister

By Olivia Bugault

The French state could help Airbus SE, French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said Wednesday on French TV channel LCI, as the company reported falling first-quarter earnings this morning on the back of the pandemic.

Mr. Le Maire said that the state is ready to massively support the European plane maker if such help becomes necessary. Airbus posted a net loss of 481 million euros ($521.64 million) in its first quarter, while sales fell by roughly 15%.

Last week, Air France secured EUR7 billion in financial support from the French government through direct or state-backed loans.

