By Olivia Bugault



Airbus SE (AIR.FR) said Monday that it has signed a purchase agreement with Emirates Airline for 50 A350-900 jets during the Dubai Airshow.

"Complementing our A380s and 777s, the A350s will give us added operational flexibility in terms of capacity, range and deployment," Chief Executive of Emirates Group Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said.

At Airbus's 2018 list price, the order is worth a total of roughly $15.9 billion.

