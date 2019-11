By Olivia Bugault



Airbus SE said Tuesday that budget carrier EasyJet has exercised purchase rights for 12 narrow-body A320neo jets.

With this new deal, EasyJet has ordered a total of 159 A320neo family planes, the European plane maker said.

At Airbus's 2018 list price and before industry-standard discounts, the order is worth a total of roughly $1.3 billion.

