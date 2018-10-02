Airbus : Helicopters Fully Operational ...

Oxford, Airbus Helicopters completion of delivery of 29 Helionix equipped H135s and three Helionix, hoist-equipped H145s earlier this year, marked the end of the delivery phase of the MFTS contract. Today, the company has completed its service provision build up and is fully embedded at RAF Shawbury and RAF Valley, supporting Ascent's Training delivery from newly modernised facilities. On 1st April 18, the precise date of the RAF Centenary, Airbus Helicopters was confirmed by Ascent and the Ministry of Defence as being ready for training use for the UK MFTS rotary wing element. Since contract signature on 16 May 2016 to ready for training on 1st April 2018, Airbus Helicopters has delivered on time and to cost against an extremely demanding timescale.

The Entry into Service of the H135 Juno and H145 Jupiter in 2018 marks 45 years and three generations of Airbus Helicopters aircraft providing continuous military flying training in the UK; following the selection of the SA341 Gazelle in 1973 for the Navy, Army and the RAF Central Flying School (Helicopters) and the choice of AS350 Squirrels in 1997 for the Defence Helicopter Flying School.

About Airbus

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2017 it generated revenues of € 59 billion restated for IFRS 15 and employed a workforce of around 129,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.