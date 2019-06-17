Airbus : Helicopters supports modernisation of training centre in Ukraine

Le Bourget, Airbus Helicopters has accelerated the set-up of new pilot and technician training capabilities in Ukraine. The company will be delivering an H225 Full Flight Simulator (FFS) that will be based in Krementchuk, as well as delivering the first two H125 for pilot training purposes by the end of December 2019.

'We are very proud to announce that we are setting up our pilot training facilities at the University of Krementchuk' said Arsen Avakov, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. 'With the early delivery of the first two H125s and the H225 FFS that will be delivered and operational in December 2020, Ukraine will shortly be equipped with its own modern pilot training centre' he added.

'The setting up of a local training and maintenance centre in Ukraine is an important part of our contract. We are proud to be strengthening our partnership with the Ukrainian Ministry of Interior by converting the first two H125s that were originally intended for law enforcement missions to suit pilot training activities and by delivering them six months ahead of schedule' said Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters.

Following the Intergovernmental Agreement signed between France and Ukraine for 55 helicopters mid-2018, Airbus Helicopters has already delivered four out of the 21 repurposed H225s on order. The deal also included 10 brand new H145, eight of which will be equipped with the five-bladed rotor, and 24 H125s for border surveillance, search and rescue (SAR), and emergency medical service (EMS) missions in the country.

