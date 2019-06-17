Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus : Helicopters supports modernisation of training centre in Ukraine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 01:24pm EDT

Le Bourget, Airbus Helicopters has accelerated the set-up of new pilot and technician training capabilities in Ukraine. The company will be delivering an H225 Full Flight Simulator (FFS) that will be based in Krementchuk, as well as delivering the first two H125 for pilot training purposes by the end of December 2019.

'We are very proud to announce that we are setting up our pilot training facilities at the University of Krementchuk' said Arsen Avakov, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. 'With the early delivery of the first two H125s and the H225 FFS that will be delivered and operational in December 2020, Ukraine will shortly be equipped with its own modern pilot training centre' he added.

'The setting up of a local training and maintenance centre in Ukraine is an important part of our contract. We are proud to be strengthening our partnership with the Ukrainian Ministry of Interior by converting the first two H125s that were originally intended for law enforcement missions to suit pilot training activities and by delivering them six months ahead of schedule' said Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters.

Following the Intergovernmental Agreement signed between France and Ukraine for 55 helicopters mid-2018, Airbus Helicopters has already delivered four out of the 21 repurposed H225s on order. The deal also included 10 brand new H145, eight of which will be equipped with the five-bladed rotor, and 24 H125s for border surveillance, search and rescue (SAR), and emergency medical service (EMS) missions in the country.

About Airbus
Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2018 it generated revenues of € 64 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.

Fore more information about : H125 & H225

https://www.airbus.com/helicopters/civil-helicopters/intermediate-single/h125.html

https://www.airbus.com/helicopters/civil-helicopters/heavy/h225.html

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 17:23:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
01:56pNew blow to Boeing from engine delay, Airbus long-range rival takes off
RE
01:53pNew blow to Boeing from engine delay, Airbus long-range rival takes off
RE
01:24pAIRBUS : launches the Xtra Long Range version of its A321neo
PU
01:24pAIRBUS : Services launches “FHS Powered by Skywise”
PU
01:24pAIRBUS : reveals first A330neo for AirAsia
PU
01:24pAIRBUS : Helicopters supports modernisation of training centre in Ukraine
PU
01:24pAIRBUS : Middle East Airlines orders four Airbus A321XLRs
PU
01:10pAirbus faces cabin comfort dilemma as it launches A321XLR jet
RE
01:10pAIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
RE
11:46aFrance warns new European drone must be competitive on price
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 70 096 M
EBIT 2019 6 686 M
Net income 2019 4 245 M
Finance 2019 12 199 M
Yield 2019 1,71%
P/E ratio 2019 21,64
P/E ratio 2020 16,63
EV / Sales 2019 1,17x
EV / Sales 2020 1,06x
Capitalization 94 087 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 135 €
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE45.81%102 580
BOEING COMPANY (THE)7.65%190 670
TEXTRON7.52%10 779
DASSAULT AVIATION-0.83%10 485
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD-9.69%3 607
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 574
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About