Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE (AIR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/31 02:06:59 pm
106.81 EUR   -1.99%
01:17pAIRBUS : Hiratagakuen strengthens ...
PU
08/30AIRBUS : First ANA A380 rolls out of final ...
PU
08/30Norwegian Air sells 6 Boeing aircraft as part of fleet renewal
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Airbus : Hiratagakuen strengthens ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 01:17pm CEST

Tokyo, Kansai-based helicopter operator Hiaratagakuen has welcomed its second H145//BK117D-2, following the milestone delivery of its first unit in December 2017. Currently operating 14 H135s and one H145//BK117D-2, this new H145//BK117D-2 will join Hiratagakuen's growing fleet to support emergency medical service (EMS) missions, and serves as a passenger and material transport. The first H145//BK117D-2 already entered service in June 2018 for aeromedical operations at the Nagasaki Medical Centre in Nagasaki Prefecture.

With Japan's full-scale deployment of air ambulances in 2001, EMS helicopters, otherwise known as 'Doctor Helicopters', have taken on more prominent roles in the country, enabling rapid evacuation of casualties from affected sites, and providing critical care without delay aboard medically equipped helicopters, while in transit to the medical facility. In 2010, the Kansai government implemented region-wide EMS support network and Hiratagakuen became its main operator of these life-saving missions. Today, there are over 50 helicopters supporting emergency medical missions in 42 prefectures across Japan.

Mitsuhiro Hirata, Vice President, Aviation Operation Division of Hiratagakuen said at the delivery ceremony: 'Operating in a time-sensitive EMS environment where every second matters, it is important for us to be equipped with the right helicopters for these demanding aeromedical missions. We have been well supported by a strong Airbus fleet for nearly two decades, especially with the recent introduction of the H145//BK117D-2 helicopters into our operations. We are confident that the timely addition of the second H145 helicopter will augment our aeromedical operations, as we continue to perform life-saving missions safely in the country.'

Olivier Tillier, Managing Director of Airbus Helicopters Japan commented: 'Airbus is happy to play a supportive role in Japan's EMS ecosystem, especially with the first EMS-configured H145//BK117D-2 entering service into Hiratagakuen's fleet early summer this year, joining soon by its second unit for aeromedical operations. Given its flexibility, agility and high operational efficiency, we know that our H145//BK117D-2 will continue to lend capable support to Hiratagakuen's every EMS mission.'

The H145//BK117D-2 is developed in co-operation with Kawasaki Heavy Industries to deliver excellent performance throughout the flight envelope. It comes with the state-of-the-art Helionix avionics suite and designed-in mission capability and flexibility, especially in high and hot operating conditions. With a large cabin, a compact airframe and powerful engines, the H145//BK117D-2 is the aircraft of choice for a variety of missions including EMS, air rescue, law enforcement and aerial work. More than 1,400 H145//BK117D-2 helicopters have been delivered worldwide, achieving close to 5 million flight hours.

About Airbus
Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2017 it generated revenues of €59 billion restated for IFRS 15 and employed a workforce of around 129,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide

Disclaimer

Airbus Group SE published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 11:16:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
01:17pAIRBUS : Hiratagakuen strengthens ...
PU
08/30AIRBUS : First ANA A380 rolls out of final ...
PU
08/30Norwegian Air sells 6 Boeing aircraft as part of fleet renewal
RE
08/30AIRBUS : Foundation ...
PU
08/30AIRBUS : ‘Ocean’ satellite Sentinel-6A ...
PU
08/29AIRBUS : Laudamotion to double Airbus fleet next year
RE
08/28AIRBUS : to provide new NATO Public ...
PU
08/23BOC Aviation to buy eight Airbus A330neo jets, lease to Indonesia's Lion Air
RE
08/23BOMBARDIER : names Danny Di Perna as aerospace COO
RE
08/21Indonesia sets palm biofuel plant condition for jet purchases from U.S., Fran..
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/30The Myth About Boeing's Engine Shortage 
08/26AIRBUS : China Not Necessarily A Panacea 
08/24Boeing's Arm In China 
08/24Boeing To Cut 737 Production For Lack Of Engines While Airbus Expands 
08/24First Loss For Boeing? 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 64 008 M
EBIT 2018 5 079 M
Net income 2018 3 449 M
Finance 2018 13 084 M
Yield 2018 1,61%
P/E ratio 2018 24,63
P/E ratio 2019 19,85
EV / Sales 2018 1,13x
EV / Sales 2019 1,01x
Capitalization 85 439 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 117 €
Spread / Average Target 7,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE31.30%98 916
BOEING COMPANY (THE)18.74%201 773
TEXTRON23.01%17 245
DASSAULT AVIATION24.35%15 601
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD7.64%3 450
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD-19.19%3 292
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.