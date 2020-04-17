Airbus : Implements Partial Unemployment Measures for 3,000 French Workers

By Giulia Petroni



Airbus SE said Friday it would implement partial unemployment measures for 3,000 employees in France from April 20 to mid-May.

The plane maker said the measures would be implemented for employees at commercial aircraft sites in Toulouse, Nantes and Saint-Nazaire. They aren't able to work because their work stations cannot be secured with health and safety measures.

Airbus said the measures could be extended after mid-May to address the activity downturn and the adaptation of production rates due to coronavirus.

The company had already reduced its production rates by one-third.

