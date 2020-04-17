Log in
AIRBUS SE

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/17 01:55:23 pm
57.54 EUR   +8.16%
Airbus : Implements Partial Unemployment Measures for 3,000 French Workers

04/17/2020 | 01:37pm EDT

By Giulia Petroni

Airbus SE said Friday it would implement partial unemployment measures for 3,000 employees in France from April 20 to mid-May.

The plane maker said the measures would be implemented for employees at commercial aircraft sites in Toulouse, Nantes and Saint-Nazaire. They aren't able to work because their work stations cannot be secured with health and safety measures.

Airbus said the measures could be extended after mid-May to address the activity downturn and the adaptation of production rates due to coronavirus.

The company had already reduced its production rates by one-third.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

