Airbus : Japan's National Police Agency (NPA) has ordered one new H225 and four H135 helicopters as part of its fleet ...

06/24/2020 | 04:48am EDT

Japan's National Police Agency orders five new helicopters

Tokyo, 24 June 2020 - Japan's National Police Agency (NPA) has ordered one new H225 and four H135 helicopters as part of its fleet modernisation programme.

Currently operating 12 H135, four H155 and six AS365 helicopters, with one H215 and two H225 already on order, NPA deploys its growing fleet for missions including law enforcement, personnel and VIP transport, goods transportation, disaster relief, as well as wide area support. The five new helicopters will complement the agency's law enforcement capabilities. The new order will take NPA's Airbus fleet to 30.

"Airbus Helicopters treasures the opportunity to support Japan's wide-ranging law enforcement missions for more than 30 years with our light twin, medium and heavy-lift helicopters. We thank NPA for its continued trust built over the years, and welcome the agency as a new customer for our Super Puma helicopters. With an enlarged fleet not just in numbers, but also in range and capacity, we are fully confident that the new helicopters will be a timely addition, reinforcing the agency's operations," said Guillaume Leprince, Managing Director of Airbus Helicopters Japan.

The H135 is an outstanding market leader in the light twin-engine helicopter segment, known for its compact build, agility, reliability and versatility. Its high availability is a strong trait for law enforcement missions. In Japan, H135 operators benefit from the training support offered by Airbus Helicopters' Kobe-based H135 full flight simulator centre. There are currently 94 H135 helicopters operating in Japan today. Globally, Airbus has delivered more than 1,375 H135s to about 300 customers, clocking in over 5.4 million flight hours.

Offering the industry's best range, speed, payload and reliability in an 11-ton-category twin-turbine rotorcraft, the H225 is the latest member of Airbus Helicopters' Super Puma family that has accumulated more than 5.7 million flight hours in all-weather conditions around the world. H225 offers outstanding endurance and fast cruise speed, and can be fitted with various equipment to suit a variety of roles. In Japan alone, a total of 28 helicopters from the Super Puma family are currently flown by civil, parapublic operators, and Japan's Ministry of Defense for various search and rescue missions, VIP, fire-fighting, and heavy- lifting.

***

About Airbus

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2019 it generated revenues of €70 billion and employed a workforce of around 135,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.

Media Contacts

Takahiro Nosaka

+81 3 5775 0129

takahiro.nosaka@airbus.com

Belinda Ng

+65 9683 6361

belinda.ng@airbus.com

Laurence Petiard

+33 4 42 85 25 45

laurence.petiard@airbus.com

Airbus Helicopters

Phone: +33 (0)4 42 85 60 51

Route de l'Aéroport

Email:contact.media.airbushelicopters@airbus.com

13725 Marignane Cedex

Web:http://helicopters.airbus.com

France

Follow us on twitter: twitter.com/AirbusPRESS

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 24 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2020 08:36:04 UTC
