Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus : JetBlue in talks with Airbus on A321XLR plane to service Europe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 08:59am EDT
JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes talks to Reuters during the International Air Transport Association (IATA) meeting in Cancun

SEOUL (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp is in discussions with Airbus SE about the European planemaker's plans for a longer-range version of its A321neo family as it prepares to jump into the transatlantic market, Chief Executive Robin Hayes said on Monday.

The sixth-largest U.S. carrier has 85 A321neo aircraft on order, of which it has already decided to convert 13 into a longer-range version called the A321LR for its planned launch of daily flights from New York and Boston to London in 2021.

But if the low-cost carrier decides to fly to other European cities such as Brussels or Amsterdam, it will need a plane with more stamina. It is studying the A321XLR, which Airbus has been promoting ahead of a formal product announcement in June.

"London is the biggest opportunity because it has the highest fares, but there would be other opportunities if we had an airplane that had more range. The XLR gives us more range," Hayes said on the sidelines of a global airlines meeting in Seoul.

"We're still working through how many aircraft it would be (but) any XLRs would be linked to the planes we have on order today," he told Reuters in an interview, adding any purchases would be converted from existing orders rather than generating completely new ones. No decision has yet been taken.

JetBlue is betting on its Mint business class product for narrowbody aircraft to succeed in the highly competitive premium transatlantic market. As of now, its U.S. customers have to fly to London on rival carriers where business class seats can cost as much as $12,000.

In the United States, JetBlue has argued that its Mint seats have driven a 50 percent decline in premium fares on some competing routes, and by sticking with narrowbody jets Hayes believes seats will be full.

U.S. carriers like American Airlines Group Inc and United Airlines service London with widebody aircraft that Hayes said can be tough to fill during off-peak travel.

"The transatlantic market is very seasonal. In the summer you tend to do very well but in the winter you're flying a bunch of empty seats, so the LR helps us manage significantly the risk of the winter because we're not flying such an expensive airplane."

A handful of Europe-based budget carriers have tried to penetrate the transatlantic market in recent years, but only cash-strapped Norwegian Air is still standing.

Hayes said he expects to work on code-share agreements with partners that have a strong presence in Europe, where the airline wants to eventually build up its brand.

A number of JetBlue's 50 airline partners have already reached out, he said.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Tim Hepher, Christopher Cushing)

By Tracy Rucinski

Stocks treated in this article : Airbus SE, JetBlue Airways Corporation
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.31% 115.26 Real-time Quote.36.80%
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION -0.75% 17.23 Delayed Quote.7.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
08:59aAIRBUS : JetBlue in talks with Airbus on A321XLR plane to service Europe
RE
06:39aDAIMLER : Finance Unit Appoints New CEO, Supervisory Board Chairman
DJ
06/02AIRBUS : WTO Subsidy Dispute Could Raise Plane, Ticket Prices
DJ
06/02Qantas Presses Ahead With Direct-Flight Plans to Link Sydney With New York or..
DJ
06/02Qantas expects final purchase proposals for Sydney-London jets from Airbus, B..
RE
06/02AIRBUS : Global airlines slash profit forecast on protectionism fears
RE
06/02AIRBUS : close to deal to sell A330neo to Virgin Atlantic - sources
RE
06/02Airbus urges airlines to pressure Boeing over subsidy row
RE
06/01India's IndiGo close to new engine deal, may drop Pratt for CFM
RE
06/01BOMBARDIER : Airbus Canada Limited Partnership new name effective June 1
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 70 225 M
EBIT 2019 6 680 M
Net income 2019 4 245 M
Finance 2019 12 267 M
Yield 2019 1,81%
P/E ratio 2019 20,61
P/E ratio 2020 15,82
EV / Sales 2019 1,10x
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
Capitalization 89 372 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 135 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE36.80%99 816
BOEING COMPANY (THE)5.93%192 200
TEXTRON-1.50%10 544
DASSAULT AVIATION-7.69%10 369
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 691
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD11.62%3 561
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About