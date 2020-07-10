Airbus : Lebanon-based Middle East Airlines (MEA) has received its first A321neo aircraft from Airbus' final assembly line in ...

Middle East Airlines (MEA) receives its first Airbus A321neo

Hamburg, Germany - 10 July 2020 - Lebanon-based Middle East Airlines (MEA) has received its first A321neo aircraft from Airbus' final assembly line in Hamburg, Germany.

The delivery is the first of nine aircraft to be delivered in the coming months.

The highly-fuel-efficient A321neo will help reduce MEA's operating costs. The airline's A321neo is powered by Pratt & Whitney's PurePower PW1100G-JM geared turbofan engines and is

configured in a comfortable two-class layout with 28 seats in Business and 132 seats in Economy Class and the latest generation in-flight entertainment system and high-speed connectivity.

The A321neo is the largest member of the A320 Family, seating up to 240 passengers, depending on cabin configuration. Incorporating the latest engines, aerodynamic advances, and cabin innovations, the A321neo offers a reduction in fuel consumption of 20% as well as a 50% noise reduction.

About Airbus

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2019, it generated revenues of € 70 billion and employed a workforce of around 135,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.

