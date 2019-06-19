Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus : Looking to a sustainable future, and advancing digital transformation for Airbus services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 07:49pm EDT

In Airbus' Paris Air Show display area, Airbus Services is presenting for the first time its new 'Flight Hour maintenance Services powered by Skywise' - the company's open-data platform of reference for all major aerospace players. The new service will identify required parts for customers' aircraft, locate the nearest worldwide logistics centre where these parts are stored, and track their delivery to customers, to be provided at the right time. Powered by Skywise, Flight Hour Services can be used directly by airlines' maintenance control centres or by Airbus for its full FHS service on all Airbus aircraft.

Since launching Skywise at the 2017 Paris Air Show, Airbus has progressed from four 'early adopter' airlines to 80-plus operators, growing from a few hundred aircraft supplying data for the platform to more than 6,000 today, according to Marc Fontaine, Head of Airbus' Digital Transformation Office. There are over 10,000 unique monthly users on the Skywise platform, involving airlines, suppliers and users within Airbus.

Airbus' evolution of the Skywise offer includes the Paris Air Show announcement of the first Skywise digital services for the leasing community, with CDB Aviation and CALC signing up as the initial customers.

Skywise provides all users with one secure, cloud-based platform for aviation data that is aggregated and anonymised, and which is enriched from multiple sources across the industry - including airline operators and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The more data that airlines and OEMs share in the Skywise Core platform, the more accurate the predictions and models for the connected users.

By adopting Skywise, airlines will benefit from a 'supercharged' and ever-evolving digital platform, enabling operating efficiencies, savings and revenue opportunities which are achieved by reducing operational interruptions, burning less fuel, operating more efficiently, reducing workload and leaving room for third-party services (mostly in maintenance).

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 23:48:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
05:51aAIRBUS : Taiwan's China Airlines signs MOU for 11 Airbus A321neo jets
RE
05:38aBoeing signs $100 million in services deals at order-light air show
RE
05:26aFrontier Airlines Mulls Using Airbus A321XLR for Trans-Atlantic Service
DJ
05:10aAfter Boeing showstopper, Airbus seeks order bounce
RE
04:47aAfter Boeing showstopper, Airbus seeks order bounce
RE
04:46aAIRBUS : Indigo Partners to acquire 50 A321XLR jets from Airbus
RE
03:17aAIRBUS : CEO says chances of no-deal Brexit increasing
RE
03:08aAirbus and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
RE
02:47aBoeing Lands Order for 737 MAX -- WSJ
DJ
02:34aAIRBUS : awarded contract to integrate and certify the DIRCM System for the Germ..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 70 096 M
EBIT 2019 6 686 M
Net income 2019 4 245 M
Finance 2019 12 199 M
Yield 2019 1,71%
P/E ratio 2019 21,64
P/E ratio 2020 16,63
EV / Sales 2019 1,17x
EV / Sales 2020 1,06x
Capitalization 94 087 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 135 €
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE49.43%102 580
BOEING COMPANY (THE)10.05%190 670
TEXTRON7.13%10 779
DASSAULT AVIATION0.50%10 485
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD-12.58%3 607
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 574
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About