Airbus : Looking to a sustainable future, and advancing digital transformation for Airbus services

In Airbus' Paris Air Show display area, Airbus Services is presenting for the first time its new 'Flight Hour maintenance Services powered by Skywise' - the company's open-data platform of reference for all major aerospace players. The new service will identify required parts for customers' aircraft, locate the nearest worldwide logistics centre where these parts are stored, and track their delivery to customers, to be provided at the right time. Powered by Skywise, Flight Hour Services can be used directly by airlines' maintenance control centres or by Airbus for its full FHS service on all Airbus aircraft.

Since launching Skywise at the 2017 Paris Air Show, Airbus has progressed from four 'early adopter' airlines to 80-plus operators, growing from a few hundred aircraft supplying data for the platform to more than 6,000 today, according to Marc Fontaine, Head of Airbus' Digital Transformation Office. There are over 10,000 unique monthly users on the Skywise platform, involving airlines, suppliers and users within Airbus.

Airbus' evolution of the Skywise offer includes the Paris Air Show announcement of the first Skywise digital services for the leasing community, with CDB Aviation and CALC signing up as the initial customers.

Skywise provides all users with one secure, cloud-based platform for aviation data that is aggregated and anonymised, and which is enriched from multiple sources across the industry - including airline operators and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The more data that airlines and OEMs share in the Skywise Core platform, the more accurate the predictions and models for the connected users.

By adopting Skywise, airlines will benefit from a 'supercharged' and ever-evolving digital platform, enabling operating efficiencies, savings and revenue opportunities which are achieved by reducing operational interruptions, burning less fuel, operating more efficiently, reducing workload and leaving room for third-party services (mostly in maintenance).