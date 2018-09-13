Airbus Names ATR Boss Christian Scherer as New Plane Salesman

Robert Wall

LONDON--European plane maker Airbus SE in a surprise announcement Thursday named a new chief plane salesman, deepening the leadership turmoil at the company.

Airbus said Christian Scherer would take over with immediate effect from Eric Schulz, who joined the European plane maker only this year. Mr. Scherer previously ran European turboprop maker ATR, a joint venture between Airbus and Italy's Leonardo.

Airbus said Mr. Schulz was leaving the company "for personal reasons."

Airbus has seen sweeping changes in its senior ranks. Chief Executive Tom Enders has said he will leave the company next year, along with Chief Financial Officer Harald Wilhelm. The head of the commercial plane division, Fabrice Bregier, departed earlier this year. Other senior executives have also left or indicated they were planning to depart.

Airbus shares trade down 1.6%.

