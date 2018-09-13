Log in
Airbus Names ATR Boss Christian Scherer as New Plane Salesman

09/13/2018 | 05:36pm CEST

Robert Wall

LONDON--European plane maker Airbus SE in a surprise announcement Thursday named a new chief plane salesman, deepening the leadership turmoil at the company.

Airbus said Christian Scherer would take over with immediate effect from Eric Schulz, who joined the European plane maker only this year. Mr. Scherer previously ran European turboprop maker ATR, a joint venture between Airbus and Italy's Leonardo.

Airbus said Mr. Schulz was leaving the company "for personal reasons."

Airbus has seen sweeping changes in its senior ranks. Chief Executive Tom Enders has said he will leave the company next year, along with Chief Financial Officer Harald Wilhelm. The head of the commercial plane division, Fabrice Bregier, departed earlier this year. Other senior executives have also left or indicated they were planning to depart.

Airbus shares trade down 1.6%.

Write to Robert Wall at Robert.Wall@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.99% 105.64 Real-time Quote.28.55%
AIRBUS SE -1.78% 104.6 End-of-day quote.27.62%
AIRBUS SE 0.00%-End-of-day quote.0.00%
LEONARDO -1.30% 10.285 End-of-day quote.5.04%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 63 861 M
EBIT 2018 5 084 M
Net income 2018 3 392 M
Finance 2018 12 990 M
Yield 2018 1,65%
P/E ratio 2018 24,57
P/E ratio 2019 19,42
EV / Sales 2018 1,09x
EV / Sales 2019 0,97x
Capitalization 82 831 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 117 €
Spread / Average Target 9,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE28.55%96 273
BOEING COMPANY (THE)17.07%203 037
TEXTRON23.68%17 324
DASSAULT AVIATION21.74%15 264
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 575
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD10.98%3 547
