Airbus Names Guillaume Faury as Next CEO

By Nathan Allen



Airbus SE (AIR.FR) said Monday that it has selected Guillaume Faury as its next chief executive, confirming earlier reporting by the Wall Street Journal.

Mr. Faury, who serves as President of Airbus Commercial Aircraft, will replace current CEO Tom Enders, the company said. Shareholders will vote on Mr. Faury's appointment at the next annual general meeting on April 10, 2019, Airbus said.

Mr. Enders described him as an excellent choice with broad industrial and aeronautic experience.

"He knows he can rely on me to facilitate a smooth transition," Mr. Enders said.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com