Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Airbus : Norwegian Air postpones Airbus aircraft delivery to cut costs

0
04/10/2019 | 12:30pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Airbus logo is pictured at Airbus headquarters in Blagnac near Toulouse

OSLO (Reuters) - A Norwegian Air subsidiary has agreed with Airbus to postpone plane deliveries scheduled for this year and next, cutting capital spending by $570 million (436.01 million pounds), the loss-making budget carrier said on Wednesday.

The postponement covers an order for A320neos and A321LRs from Dublin-based aircraft lease company Arctic Aviation Assets DAC and comes on top of orders delays outlined in February as part of a strategic shift from growth to profitability, it said.

The same month the company raised 3 billion crowns ($350 million) in a rights issue to boost liquidity.

Before announcing the postponements, it was expecting to have 12 Airbus A321LR planes by end-2020 and 22 by end-2021, according to a Jan 8 presentation by the company.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by John Stonestreet)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -1.69% 116.5 Real-time Quote.41.14%
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE 1.14% 38.13 Delayed Quote.-62.21%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 69 797 M
EBIT 2019 6 619 M
Net income 2019 4 244 M
Finance 2019 11 251 M
Yield 2019 1,73%
P/E ratio 2019 21,52
P/E ratio 2020 16,80
EV / Sales 2019 1,18x
EV / Sales 2020 1,06x
Capitalization 93 739 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 128 €
Spread / Average Target 6,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE41.14%105 563
BOEING COMPANY (THE)16.13%208 316
DASSAULT AVIATION11.32%12 693
TEXTRON11.98%12 043
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 489
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD25.48%4 117
