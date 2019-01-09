Airbus Order Rate Slackened in 2018

By Robert Wall

Airbus SE said Wednesday that it booked fewer airliner orders in 2018 and trailed U.S. rival Boeing Co. for the year, but the European plane maker remained upbeat about global demand for air travel.

Airbus's net new-order tally was 747, compared with 1,109 net orders in 2017. It delivered 800 planes last year, marking the first time since 2009 that the aerospace company's deliveries outpaced new order bookings.

Even so, Airbus exited 2018 with a backlog of 7,577 planes, representing more than nine years of production. The long wait periods confronting airlines after several years of extremely strong order intake at Airbus are hurting its ability to secure new deals.

Boeing on Tuesday said it had booked 893 net new airliner orders last year against 806 deliveries. Both Airbus and Boeing achieved record production levels and their combined 1,606 planes handed over was a new high for the commercial airliner industry.

The world's two top passenger-jet makers have enjoyed a prolonged period of strong demand from airlines amid a surge in air travel. Travel demand has outpaced historic levels in recent years and remains high. The International Air Transport Association, which represents more than 200 airlines, on Wednesday said traffic growth this year should be 6%.

Airbus Commercial Aircraft President Guillaume Faury, who is due to take over as chief executive in April, said the order intake "shows the underlying strength of the commercial aircraft."

Despite concerns that trade tensions between the U.S. and China could weigh on the travel industry, airlines continue to want more planes. But satisfying that demand has been a challenge for both Airbus and Boeing.

The two plane makers suffered production disruptions last year amid delays in getting engines and other aircraft parts. Both were forced to park planes at their production sites awaiting missing components.

Airbus in October cut its 2018 plane production target and just barely met the lowered guidance in handing over 800 planes. It had to boost its December output to 127 plane deliveries, a monthly record for the company, to achieve the goal. Airbus produced 718 planes in 2017.

Boeing narrowly missed its goal of producing at least 810 commercial aircraft last year, its first annual shortfall since 2011.

Airbus and Boeing have already disclosed plans for higher output this year, though neither has given firm production targets. And analysts say both plane makers soon could announce higher production rates longer term for their highly prized single-aisle planes, the backbone of global airline travel.

Airbus officials have said demand for single-aisle aircraft could call for monthly output of 70 planes or more, though the question remains whether suppliers can keep pace. Boeing also has said global demand could warrant building more 737 jetliner models.

Airbus's backlog grew this year largely because of the acquisition mid-year of a controlling stake in the A220 jetliner program from Canadian plane maker Bombardier Inc. Delta Air Lines Inc. on Wednesday disclosed it had ordered 15 additional A220s from Airbus in a deal that was signed Dec. 31.

Airbus last month struck from its backlog 10 orders for its A380 superjumbo that were listed as going to an undisclosed customer. The order cancellation shrinks the backlog on the poorly selling double-decker plane to only 87 planes. Most of those planes are due to go to Emirates Airline, the biggest A380 buyer by far.

Write to Robert Wall at robert.wall@wsj.com