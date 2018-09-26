Airbus : Philippine Coast Guard becomes ...

Philippines, Philippine Coast Guard has placed an order for one H145 helicopter, making it the first H145 parapublic operator in the Philippines.

The new 4-tonne-class twin-engine helicopter is specially equipped with high frequency radios, emergency flotation gear, fast roping, cargo sling, search light, and electro-optical systems to perform critical missions including search and rescue, medical evacuation, maritime patrol and law enforcement. The latest contract will also encompass on-site technical support and continuing airworthiness management organisation services, fully supported by Airbus' team in the country.

'We are honoured by the Philippine Coast Guard's decision to introduce the country's first parapublic H145 into its fleet, as the perfect complement to the current workhorse BO105 which has served the agency well for the past 40 years. We have full confidence in the H145's ability to support the agency's work, coupled with our dedicated in-country customer centre which stays committed to supporting its operations in close proximity,' said Philippe Monteux, Head of Southeast Asia and Pacific of Airbus Helicopters.

The H145 is the market leader for rescue missions, with over 1,400 helicopters of the H145 family in service globally, and achieving close to five million flight hours. Due to its small footprint, agility and designed-in mission capability and flexibility, the H145 is particularly ideal for a wide range of missions. It is equipped with Airbus' state-of-the-art Helionix avionics suite and 4-axis autopilot system, which helps to reduce pilot workload during missions. In the Philippines alone, there are currently four H145 helicopters operating in the country, mainly for business aviation purposes.

