Airbus : Philippine Coast Guard becomes ...

09/26/2018 | 09:41am CEST

Philippines, Philippine Coast Guard has placed an order for one H145 helicopter, making it the first H145 parapublic operator in the Philippines.

The new 4-tonne-class twin-engine helicopter is specially equipped with high frequency radios, emergency flotation gear, fast roping, cargo sling, search light, and electro-optical systems to perform critical missions including search and rescue, medical evacuation, maritime patrol and law enforcement. The latest contract will also encompass on-site technical support and continuing airworthiness management organisation services, fully supported by Airbus' team in the country.

'We are honoured by the Philippine Coast Guard's decision to introduce the country's first parapublic H145 into its fleet, as the perfect complement to the current workhorse BO105 which has served the agency well for the past 40 years. We have full confidence in the H145's ability to support the agency's work, coupled with our dedicated in-country customer centre which stays committed to supporting its operations in close proximity,' said Philippe Monteux, Head of Southeast Asia and Pacific of Airbus Helicopters.

The H145 is the market leader for rescue missions, with over 1,400 helicopters of the H145 family in service globally, and achieving close to five million flight hours. Due to its small footprint, agility and designed-in mission capability and flexibility, the H145 is particularly ideal for a wide range of missions. It is equipped with Airbus' state-of-the-art Helionix avionics suite and 4-axis autopilot system, which helps to reduce pilot workload during missions. In the Philippines alone, there are currently four H145 helicopters operating in the country, mainly for business aviation purposes.

About Airbus

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2017, it generated revenues of €59 billion restated for IFRS 15 and employed a workforce of around 129,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 07:40:01 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 63 861 M
EBIT 2018 5 084 M
Net income 2018 3 392 M
Finance 2018 12 990 M
Yield 2018 1,67%
P/E ratio 2018 24,19
P/E ratio 2019 19,13
EV / Sales 2018 1,07x
EV / Sales 2019 0,95x
Capitalization 81 573 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 117 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE26.60%95 945
BOEING COMPANY (THE)24.78%211 413
TEXTRON26.91%17 727
DASSAULT AVIATION20.58%15 275
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 423
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD16.71%3 732
