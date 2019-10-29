Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus : Pulls Far Ahead of Boeing in New Jet Orders, Deliveries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 01:27pm EDT

By Benjamin Katz

As Boeing Co. struggles to get its 737 MAX back in the air, rival Airbus SE is racing ahead in the jet-making duopoly's annual race for orders and deliveries.

Airbus on Tuesday booked one of its biggest jet orders ever -- for 300 aircraft valued at a list price of at least $33 billion -- doubling its order book for the year. The deal, with India's IndiGo Airlines, was for the Airbus A320neo single-aisle jetliner family, the chief rival to the MAX.

The order lifts the Toulouse, France-based company's gross orders for the year to 603, far outstripping Boeing's 170.

The IndiGo order is one of the biggest in Airbus history, though it falls short of its record of 430 aircraft two years ago from the unrelated U.S. airline owner Indigo Partners. In addition, Airbus last week announced a memorandum of understanding for 100 of the A320neo jets with Florida-based discounter, Spirit Airlines. The order's list-price value doesn't include typical discounts for large buyers of jets.

The Indian carrier was an early customer of the A320neo, and Boeing wasn't seen as being competitive for the order, cushioning the blow. Still, the deal represents a major boost for Airbus's best-selling jet at a time when Boeing is scrambling.

Airbus is also well ahead of Boeing in terms of jet deliveries, typically a more important metric for investors because plane makers usually don't get paid until they hand over the aircraft. Airbus has delivered 571 planes this year, compared with 301 by Boeing. That puts the European plane maker on track to deliver more jets than Boeing this year, for the first time since 2011.

This year, Boeing has been largely sidelined by the grounding of its 737 MAX, which like the A320neo, had been a hit among airlines. The two "narrow bodies" have been popular for their fuel efficiency and versatile range. They and the planes' earlier variants have become the workhorses of the airline industry.

Earlier this year, Boeing grounded its 737 MAX fleet after two deadly crashes were blamed in part on its flight control system. Eight months into the grounding, Boeing has yet to submit plans for software upgrades and training fixes to regulators, who need to review them before allowing the MAX back into service.

While some airlines have canceled 737 MAX orders, most haven't yet given up on the jet. In June, Boeing secured a critical commitment for the aircraft from London-based IAG SA, owner of British Airways. It signed a letter of intent for 200 of the MAX jets despite the grounding.

Included in the IndiGo deal is an order for Airbus's new "XLR" variant of the A320neo, which offers an extended range. The model was unveiled earlier this year in part to cut into the market potential for an all-new model that Boeing has been studying.

Airbus also has had some less significant technical issues with its new jet. Indian regulators on Tuesday said they may ground some of the oldest A320neo jets because of problems with some of the engines, made by Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp.

IndiGo, which was told to modify 16 of its A320neo aircraft in the next 15 days, in June said it was switching to Pratt-rival CFM International for a portion of the outstanding orders. An Airbus spokesman said it was working with Pratt "to support our customer in daily operations." A spokeswoman for Pratt said it was working to "ensure minimal disruption during the fleet retrofit."

For IndiGo, the deal brings its total orders for Airbus jets to 730, making it the planemaker's biggest customer. The carrier, which has been rapidly growing in one of the industry's most important markets, was also one of the launch customers for the neo in 2011.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.87% 125.76 Real-time Quote.48.50%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.86% 343.82 Delayed Quote.5.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
01:27pAIRBUS : Pulls Far Ahead of Boeing in New Jet Orders, Deliveries
DJ
01:21pEUROPE : European shares break six-day winning streak, focus moves to Fed
RE
01:07pAIRBUS : Air Center Helicopters, Inc signs HCare Smart contract for Airbus H225 ..
PU
01:07pAIRBUS : IndiGo signs for 300 A320neo Family aircraft
PU
01:07pAIRBUS : Volotea selects Airbus Services as its exclusive long-term partner for ..
PU
10:36aIndia's IndiGo places historic order for 300 Airbus planes
RE
09:48aAIRBUS : IndiGo Places Order for 300 A320neo Family Aircraft
DJ
09:01aAfter Boeing crashes, jet design rules to get tougher for all
RE
06:12aAIRBUS : Gets Exclusive Contract to Train Volotea's Pilots
DJ
06:07aAIRBUS : IndiGo Close to Deal for 300 Airbus Jets -Reuters
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 70 402 M
EBIT 2019 6 922 M
Net income 2019 4 563 M
Finance 2019 14 415 M
Yield 2019 1,70%
P/E ratio 2019 21,4x
P/E ratio 2020 17,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,17x
EV / Sales2020 1,07x
Capitalization 96 938 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 144,34  €
Last Close Price 124,68  €
Spread / Highest target 32,3%
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE48.50%107 566
BOEING COMPANY (THE)5.37%191 844
DASSAULT AVIATION-0.66%11 088
TEXTRON2.76%10 735
AVICOPTER PLC19.83%3 786
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 327
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group