"We haven't heard back from Airbus yet," Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce told reporters after announcing the airline would cut nearly 25% of its international capacity due to a fall in demand associated with the coronavirus.

"We would rather wait for the coronavirus issue to be out of the way before we put a firm aircraft order in for the A350," he said.

Airbus had been holding delivery slots for Qantas in expectation of an order.

