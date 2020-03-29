Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus : Qantas says pilots approve pay deal covering Sydney-London flights

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/29/2020 | 10:13pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Qantas aircraft are seen on the tarmac at Melbourne International Airport in Melbourne

Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd said on Monday that pilots had voted in favour of a pay deal that would pave the way for the airline to fly the world's longest non-stop commercial flights from Sydney to London.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the airline has cancelled all of its international flights through at least the end of May and pushed a decision on whether to order up to 12 Airbus SE A350-1000 planes for the Sydney-to-London flights to the end of the year from an earlier deadline of end-March.

If the order proceeds, the non-stop flights from Sydney to London and other far-away destinations like New York could start in the first half of 2023.

Mark Sedgwick, the president of the Australian and International Pilots Association (AIPA), the union representing Qantas pilots, told Reuters that 85% had voted in favour of the agreement.

Earlier this month, AIPA told members the proposed pay deal was "unsatisfactory" but pilots should make their own call given an outsourcing threat and an uncertain economic climate, according to a memo.

The airline later announced plans to put two-thirds of its workforce on leave as it stopped international flying and made severe cuts to domestic flying.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Kim Coghill and Himani Sarkar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -5.70% 68.17 Real-time Quote.-47.75%
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED -4.31% 3.11 End-of-day quote.-57.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
10:13pAIRBUS : Qantas says pilots approve pay deal covering Sydney-London flights
RE
03/28AIRBUS : has deployed a new air-bridge flight between Europe and China to delive..
PU
03/28AIRBUS : realises new face mask supplies to support Europe's fight against COVID..
PU
03/27French firms seeking state aid forced to ditch dividends
RE
03/27AIRBUS : S&P cuts Airbus outlook amid concern over deliveries, advances
RE
03/27Singapore Airlines latest to get massive rescue amid coronavirus crisis
RE
03/26EUROPE : European stocks close third straight day higher; emergency fund vote ey..
RE
03/26AIRBUS : adapts wing production activity in COVID-19 environment
AQ
03/26AIRBUS : to Cut Production at UK, German Wing Plants
DJ
03/26AIRBUS : says reducing wing production for three weeks
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 65 204 M
EBIT 2020 5 763 M
Net income 2020 3 508 M
Finance 2020 8 784 M
Yield 2020 2,56%
P/E ratio 2020 15,2x
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,68x
EV / Sales2021 0,64x
Capitalization 53 355 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 103,64  €
Last Close Price 68,17  €
Spread / Highest target 139%
Spread / Average Target 52,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-47.75%59 158
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-50.27%91 405
DASSAULT AVIATION-37.44%6 747
TEXTRON-40.16%6 076
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.0.14%3 637
AVICOPTER PLC-14.21%3 407
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group