Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus SE: Airbus and Emirates reach agreement on A380 fleet, sign new widebody orders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 12:05am EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Agreement
Airbus SE: Airbus and Emirates reach agreement on A380 fleet, sign new widebody orders

14-Feb-2019 / 05:59 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc release, 14February 2019

Airbus and Emirates reach agreement on A380 fleet,
sign new widebody orders

- Emirates to reduce its A380 orderbook by 39 aircraft

- Orders 40 A330neo and 30 A350s

- Last delivery of A380 scheduled for 2021


Following a review of its operations, and in light of developments in aircraft and engine technologies, Emirates is reducing its A380 orderbook from 162 to 123 aircraft. Emirates will take delivery of 14 further A380s over the next two years. As a consequence and given the lack of order backlog with other airlines, Airbus will cease deliveries of the A380 in 2021.

Emirates has also decided to continue growing with Airbus' newest generation, flexible widebody aircraft, ordering 40 A330-900 and 30 A350-900 aircraft.

"As a result of this decision we have no substantial A380 backlog and hence no basis to sustain production, despite all our sales efforts with other airlines in recent years. This leads to the end of A380 deliveries in 2021," said Airbus Chief Executive Officer Tom Enders. "The consequences of this decision are largely embedded in our 2018 full year results".

"The A380 is not only an outstanding engineering and industrial achievement. Passengers all over the world love to fly on this great aircraft. Hence today's announcement is painful for us and the A380 communities worldwide. But, keep in mind that A380s will still roam the skies for many years to come and Airbus will of course continue to fully support the A380 operators," Tom Enders added.

"The A380 is Emirates' flagship and has contributed to the airline's success for more than ten years. As much as we regret the airline's position, selecting the A330neo and A350 for its future growth is a great endorsement of our very competitive widebody aircraft family," said Guillaume Faury, President of Airbus Commercial Aircraft and future Airbus CEO. "Going forward, we are fully committed to deliver on the longstanding confidence Emirates is placing in Airbus."

Airbus will start discussions with its social partners in the next few weeks regarding the 3,000 to 3,500 positions potentially impacted over the next three years. However, the ongoing A320 ramp-up and the new widebody order from Emirates Airline will offer a significant number of internal mobility opportunities.

* * *

Contacts for the Media
Stefan Schaffrath Stefan.Schaffrath@airbus.com +33 616 09 55 92
Justin Dubon Justin.Dubon@airbus.com +33 674 97 49 51
Anne Galabert Anne.Galabert@airbus.com +33 567 19 04 48
Selene Vega Ruz Selene.vega-ruz@airbus.com +33 582 05 57 07
Samsana Ismail Samsana.ismail@airbus.com +971 56 171 7025

14-Feb-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Airbus SE
P.O. Box 32008
2303 DA Leiden
Netherlands
Phone: 00 800 00 02 2002
Fax: +49 (0)89 607 - 26481
Internet: www.airbusgroup.com
ISIN: NL0000235190
WKN: 938914
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

775795  14-Feb-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=775795&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
12:29aAIRBUS : to scrap production of A380 superjumbo
RE
12:26aAIRBUS : Emirates agrees with Airbus to reduce A380 order, to buy other jets
RE
12:05aAIRBUS SE : Airbus and Emirates reach agreement on A380 fleet, sign new widebody..
EQ
02/13AIRBUS : Court orders Bell Helicopter to pay $1.5M in damages to Airbus in paten..
AQ
02/13AIRBUS : Daimler appoints Airbus CFO Harald Wilhelm to replace Bodo Uebber
RE
02/13Daimler Appoints Airbus CFO Harald Wilhelm to Management Board
DJ
02/13GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Google, Activision, Virgin Atlantic, Nissan
02/13AIRBUS POISED TO AX A380 AS EMIRATES : sources
RE
02/13AIRBUS : Hard Brexit would doom future merger of UK, Franco-German fighter proje..
RE
02/12AIRBUS : and Hisdesat successfully ...
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 63 145 M
EBIT 2018 5 033 M
Net income 2018 3 297 M
Finance 2018 10 731 M
Yield 2018 1,73%
P/E ratio 2018 23,81
P/E ratio 2019 19,17
EV / Sales 2018 1,09x
EV / Sales 2019 0,98x
Capitalization 79 795 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 120 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE22.42%90 419
BOEING COMPANY (THE)27.36%232 051
TEXTRON16.96%13 069
DASSAULT AVIATION9.34%12 470
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD10.72%4 250
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 768
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.