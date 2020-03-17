Airbus SE: Airbus provides update on COVID-19 related measures

Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/17 03:03:09 am
69.55 EUR   +0.80%
EQ
03/17/2020 | 02:55am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
17-March-2020 / 07:52 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc release, 17 March 2020

Amsterdam, 17 March 2020 - Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) continues to closely monitor the evolution of the COVID-19 virus across the globe and is constantly assessing the situation, the impact on employees, customers, suppliers and the business.

Following the implementation of new measures in France and Spain to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, Airbus has decided to temporarily pause production and assembly activities at its French and Spanish sites across the Company for the next four days. This will allow sufficient time to implement stringent health and safety conditions in terms of hygiene, cleaning and self-distancing, while improving the efficiency of operations under the new working conditions. In those countries, the Company will also continue to maximise homeworking wherever possible.

These measures will be implemented locally in coordination with the social partners. Airbus is also working together with its customers and suppliers to minimise the impact of this decision on their operations.

Airbus continuously updates its workplace safety and travel recommendations to employees, customers and visitors, according to the latest developments.

Airbus is following the guidance from the World Health Organisation and national health authorities.

* * *

About Airbus
Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2019, it generated revenues of ? 70 billion and employed a workforce of around 135,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.

Contacts for the media
Guillaume Steuer guillaume.steuer@airbus.com +33 6 73 82 11 68
Stefan Schaffrath stefan.schaffrath@airbus.com +33 6 16 09 55 92
Matthieu Duvelleroy matthieu.duvelleroy@airbus.com +33 6 29 43 15 64
Justin Dubon justin.dubon@airbus.com +33 6 74 97 49 51

