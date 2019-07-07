Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus : Saudi airline flyadeal picks Airbus jets over grounded Boeing MAX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/07/2019 | 07:22am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury attends a news conference at the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris

RIYADH/DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's flyadeal will not proceed with a provisional order for 30 Boeing 737 MAX jets, the U.S. planemaker said on Sunday after the airline announced it would operate an all Airbus A320 fleet.

Flyadeal began reconsidering a commitment to order the Boeing jets after two MAX aircraft crashed in Ethiopia in March and Indonesia last October.

"We understand that flyadeal will not finalize its commitment to the 737 MAX at this time given the airline’s schedule requirements," a Boeing spokesperson said.

The provisional order, which included additional purchasing options for 20 MAX jets, was worth $5.9 billion at list prices.

The budget airline will take delivery from 2021 of 30 Airbus A320neo aircraft ordered by its parent, state-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines, at the Paris Air Show in June, it said in its statement.

"This order will result in flyadeal operating an all- Airbus A320 fleet in the future," it added.

The two 737 MAX crashes killed a total of 346 people, triggered the global grounding of the aircraft and wiped billions off Boeing's market value. Regulators must approve changes and new pilot training before the jets can fly again.

(Reporting by Nael Shyoukhi, Stephen Kalin, & Alexander Cornwell writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Keith Weir)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.64% 124.58 Real-time Quote.48.38%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.39% 355.86 Delayed Quote.9.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
07:22aAIRBUS : Saudi airline flyadeal picks Airbus jets over grounded Boeing MAX
RE
07/05AIRBUS : deliveries climb in H1, sources say, leaving production challenge
RE
07/05AIRBUS : deliveries climb in first-half, sources say, leaving production challen..
RE
07/02AIRBUS : EU open to talks with U.S. in aircraft subsidies dispute
RE
07/02AIRBUS : EU open to talks with U.S. in aircraft subsidies dispute
RE
07/02AIRBUS : U.N. aviation agency to review global pilot training in shadow of 737 M..
RE
07/02EUROPE : Tariff threats on EU goods do little to curb gains in European shares
RE
07/02U.S. Threatens Further Tariffs on $4 Billion of EU Goods--Update
DJ
07/02LONDON MARKETS: London Markets Up Despite U.K. Construction Woes
DJ
07/02EUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Mixed As U.S. Ratchets Up Trade Threat
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 70 419 M
EBIT 2019 6 845 M
Net income 2019 4 624 M
Finance 2019 14 980 M
Yield 2019 1,67%
P/E ratio 2019 21,0x
P/E ratio 2020 17,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,16x
EV / Sales2020 1,08x
Capitalization 96 873 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 139  €
Last Close Price 125  €
Spread / Highest target 33,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE48.38%108 614
BOEING COMPANY (THE)9.91%199 436
TEXTRON15.00%12 311
DASSAULT AVIATION1.74%11 694
EMBRAER-10.15%3 691
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 666
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About