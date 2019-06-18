Airbus : Services Update – Paris Air Show

Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance and Airbus form partnership for virtual engine run-up maintenance training

Airbus and AFI KLM E&M have agreed a technical and commercial partnership to co-develop and manage a virtual engine run-up A320 maintenance PC-based training solution. Applicable to all A320 engine types, it will use high definition immersive 3D simulation and will be based on real operational scenarios and in-service aircraft maintenance procedures. The solution will offer a flexible alternative solution to training sessions performed on simulators, facilitating course scheduling and localisation, be it in training centres, in outstations or at the customer's base. With the new solution, technicians and mechanics requiring to be trained and qualified to perform engine-run-up tests, will be able to visualize an A320 cockpit in an immersive 3D environment and carry out the simulated run-up test operations. The software allows the monitoring of three PC stations: one for the instructor to control the progress of the training performed by the trainees plus one for each trainee (captain & officer) each equipped with a 3D headset. AFI KLM E&M and Airbus will start using it in their own maintenance training centres before end of 2019, followed by partners' networks.

Airbus integration of A220 programme into Airbus Customer Support & Services network is underway

A220 Customer Services activities are being integrated into the Airbus network, in order to provide customers with improved and efficient support & services, fully supported by Airbus. This will leverage Airbus' experience and resources in the following areas: field service representatives (FSRs) and customer support directors (CSDs); training materials; cabin operations; fleet performance; and flight simulation products.

To accomplish this, the specific integration streams are being rolled-out as follows:

Airbus is providing FSRs to support the A220 fleet. CSD support will be provided by either Airbus Canada or Airbus, dependent on the set-up within an individual operator.

Airbus is developing for Airbus Canada the flight, flight attendant and maintenance training courseware content. This material, which will become available starting next year, will be used by the A220 Approved Training Providers. Accordingly, Airbus will replace Bombardier's Flight Attendance Training Guidelines with an A220 Cabin Crew Operating Manual by mid-next year.

Airbus Canada is shifting to Airbus tools and methodology to compute the A220 aircraft reliability and other performance metrics which will provide a harmonized experience with other Airbus platforms. Leveraging Skywise capabilities, Airbus Canada will thus offer new digital tools for improved processes in the coming year.

Airbus Canada and Airbus teams are preparing the transfer of the support to operators and training device manufacturers related to simulator data package and hardware. This activity will take place during the summer.

In addition, all material services (trade parts and smart parts) will be led by and under the responsibility of SATAIR and Airbus Flight Hours Services (FHS) respectively to support the A220 programme. Airbus Canada, Airbus FHS, SATAIR and Bombardier are currently working on a transfer plan together with the A220 operators that will materialize by the end of the year.

Last but not least, Airbus maintenance operations and working parties teams will also take over from Bombardier's A220 mobile repair team (MRT) for all major repair needs. This transition will last about a year, and in the meantime Airbus Canada and Bombardier MRT will support customers until the Airbus teams are fully operational on the A220.

Chilean airline SKY becomes a launch customer for Airbus Chile Training Centre (ACTC)

SKY Airline, an all-Airbus low cost carrier based in Chile, has selected Airbus as its flight training provider, making it a launch customer for the new Airbus Chile Training Centre (ACTC). The new facility will offer flight crew training for Chilean pilots and will include a full-flight A320 simulator. The ACTC will be the 18th Airbus professional training location around the world and third in the Latin America region following the inaugurations of the Airbus Brazil Training Centre in 2017 and the Mexico Training Centre in 2016. Airbus also has a partnership with the Mexico city-based EAM (Escuela de Aviación México) for Airbus's newly launched pilot cadet training programme. SKY operates a fleet of 18 A320 Family aircraft, serving national and international routes.

Volotea chooses Airbus Services to train its pilots in the coming years

Airbus Services has been chosen by Volotea to train its pilots. This includes Type Ratings and Recurrent training linked to Volotea's growing fleet of Airbus aircraft. This intent to partner on a training solution builds on top of a comprehensive aircraft modification contract signed in 2018. Airbus is also talks to extend the airline's collaboration to Ab-Initio training.

Sepang Aircraft Engineering opens Malaysia's first smart repair workshop for aircraft radomes

Sepang Aircraft Engineering (SAE), a fully-owned subsidiary of Airbus, has opened a 'smart' workshop for the repair of aircraft nose radomes - Malaysia's first such facility. The Smart Radome Workshop includes three inspection rooms, a sanding room, two dedicated paint spray booths, a clean room and a paint curing and repair oven. It has also increased efficiency by extensively using digital and smart technologies, harnessing the data produced by aircraft, and maximising automation. This includes process digitalisation, advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) for composite structures and the automation of labour-intensive tasks such as paint removal and paint application. The Smart Radome Workshop is an initiative of the Aerospace Malaysia Innovation Centre (AMIC), of which Airbus is a founding partner. SAE specialises in the maintenance, repair and overhaul of commercial aircraft, engines, and components. It provides dedicated support for the growing Airbus A320 Family fleets in the Asia-Pacific, as well as the region's ATR turboprop aircraft.

Airbus wins new FHS contracts

Aircalin selected Airbus FHS Components whereby Airbus will handle components services including pool, on-site stock at main base, repairs and transportation. The 12 year agreement covers two A320neos and two A330neos. Aircalin becomes the first Pacific airline to choose Airbus FHS. Meanwhile, China Express has selected Airbus FHS Components for its A320 fleet. This agreement provides an extensive scope of A320 line replaceable units (LRUs), guaranteed spare parts availability through pool access service, on-site stock at customer main base and component repair.

These latest contracts bring to 700 the total number of aircraft worldwide covered under the Airbus FHS programme, with 27 operators. Supporting the FHS worldwide are six dedicated FHS inventory pools, including Hong-Kong and Miami which opened in 2017. In 2018 there were 30,000 shipments performed, and over 500 approved repair shops served by FHS.

SIA Engineering Company and Airbus Services complete first cabin retrofit for Singapore Airlines' A380 fleet

SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC) in collaboration with Airbus Services has recently completed the first of 14 A380 full-cabin retrofits for Singapore Airlines (SIA). This extensive retrofit programme, which was announced in November 2017, sees the airline's recently launched cabin products for its newly delivered A380 aircraft. These will also be installed on SIA in-service aircraft. Under the ongoing programme, Airbus Services is responsible for Service Bulletin (SB) and aircraft cabin parts-kit delivery. Airbus teams also contribute with their A380 design knowledge and engineering expertise to integrate SIA's customised cabin fittings into the A380's spacious double-deck interior. The airline's resulting new A380 cabin offers more personal space in all classes. The refitted aircraft accommodates a total of 471 passengers, with six private Suites and 78 Business Class seats on the upper deck and 44 Premium Economy Class and 343 Economy Class seats on the main deck. The remaining 13 cabin retrofits will be performed by Heavy Maintenance Singapore Services (HMS Services), a joint venture between SIAEC and Airbus. This programme for SIA, is an example of Airbus' commitment to keep the A380 flying for many more years with the latest cabin innovations.

Airbus's Skywise Health Monitoring growing community now reaches South Asia

Airbus's Skywise Health Monitoring (SHM) application is gaining momentum amongst airlines with SriLankan Airlines now joining Allegiant, Gulf Air, Indigo, Jazeera, La Compagnie, to become the first South Asian customer to select SHM for its operations. Used as well for the Airbus Beluga operation, Skywise Health Monitoring supports maintenance & engineering teams, saving them time and enhancing efficiency. By prioritizing events, correlating aircraft events with the proper documentation and giving a view on operational impacts, Skywise Health Monitoring secures the aircraft dispatch, reduces the risk of operational interruption and lowers the impact of unscheduled maintenance. Natively interfaced with Skywise Predictive Maintenance and Skywise Reliability, it offers a seamless experience on fleet performance.