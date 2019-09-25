Airbus : Services extends its training offer with new composite training

Airbus Services has launched a new Structure Training offer focusing on composite materials that is now available for customers worldwide.

New generation aircraft featuring advanced materials require new skills for damage assessment, inspection procedures and repair activities. To answer these challenges and meet the EASA recommendations, Airbus Services proposes a modular approach and learning path per job profile on the A350 XWB. This tailored approach will be extended to other aircraft types from 2020.

The new training offer has been welcomed by airlines, with agreements already signed in Asia and Europe.



The A350 XWB is an all new family of mid-size wide-body long-haul airliners shaping the future of air travel. The A350 XWB features the latest aerodynamic design, carbon fiber fuselage and wings. At end of August 2019, Airbus has recorded a total of 913 firm orders for the A350 XWB from 51 customers and 300 aircraft are already in service worldwide.



Airbus has been offering training courses since its creation 50 years ago and has always taken a comprehensive and innovative approach via its unique cockpit commonality concept and the regular introduction of the latest technologies or learning concepts.

Airbus Services tripled its training locations worldwide in the last few years. With an extensive and growing global network, Airbus has created a complete training package, allowing its customers to benefit from its training expertise closer to their home base, ensuring a wider range of competent candidates make it to the cockpit.

#AirbusServices #A350XWB #Airbus

For further information about A350, please click here

For further information about Airbus Services, please click here