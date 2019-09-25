Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus : Services extends its training offer with new composite training

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 02:58am EDT

Airbus Services has launched a new Structure Training offer focusing on composite materials that is now available for customers worldwide.

New generation aircraft featuring advanced materials require new skills for damage assessment, inspection procedures and repair activities. To answer these challenges and meet the EASA recommendations, Airbus Services proposes a modular approach and learning path per job profile on the A350 XWB. This tailored approach will be extended to other aircraft types from 2020.

The new training offer has been welcomed by airlines, with agreements already signed in Asia and Europe.

The A350 XWB is an all new family of mid-size wide-body long-haul airliners shaping the future of air travel. The A350 XWB features the latest aerodynamic design, carbon fiber fuselage and wings. At end of August 2019, Airbus has recorded a total of 913 firm orders for the A350 XWB from 51 customers and 300 aircraft are already in service worldwide.

Airbus has been offering training courses since its creation 50 years ago and has always taken a comprehensive and innovative approach via its unique cockpit commonality concept and the regular introduction of the latest technologies or learning concepts.

Airbus Services tripled its training locations worldwide in the last few years. With an extensive and growing global network, Airbus has created a complete training package, allowing its customers to benefit from its training expertise closer to their home base, ensuring a wider range of competent candidates make it to the cockpit.

#AirbusServices #A350XWB #Airbus

For further information about A350, please click here

For further information about Airbus Services, please click here

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 06:57:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
02:58aAIRBUS : Services extends its training offer with new composite training
PU
01:15aRegulators knew before crashes that 737 MAX trim control was confusing in som..
RE
09/24JETBLUE AIRWAYS : Inaugurates First Airbus A321neo Aircraft
DJ
09/24FOSUN TOURISM : As Thomas Cook customers return home, blame game begins
RE
09/24After Thomas Cook collapse, UK PM asks why bosses got paid millions
RE
09/24UK says bailing out Thomas Cook would have thrown 'good money after bad'
RE
09/23EXCLUSIVE : Boeing bid for Embraer unit faces EU antitrust probe - sources
RE
09/23Hundreds of thousands stranded after travel firm Thomas Cook collapses
RE
09/23Hundreds of thousands stranded after travel firm Thomas Cook collapses
RE
09/23THOMAS COOK COLLAPSES : Why and what happens now?
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 70 161 M
EBIT 2019 6 962 M
Net income 2019 4 731 M
Finance 2019 14 692 M
Yield 2019 1,81%
P/E ratio 2019 19,6x
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,11x
EV / Sales2020 1,02x
Capitalization 92 367 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 142,82  €
Last Close Price 118,80  €
Spread / Highest target 38,0%
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE41.50%101 625
BOEING COMPANY (THE)16.91%212 159
DASSAULT AVIATION6.20%11 847
TEXTRON10.33%11 676
AVICOPTER PLC25.27%3 862
EMBRAER S.A.-9.96%3 371
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group