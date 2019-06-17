Airbus : Services launches “FHS Powered by Skywise”

· Leveraging big data to simplify and accelerate decision-making ensuring the right part at the right time in the right place to optimise aircraft availability

Le Bourget - Airbus Services has launched the development of a new enhanced Flight Hour Service offering: 'FHS Powered by Skywise'. The new service will progressively introduce applications to simplify and accelerate decision-making from identification to delivery and installation of the required parts. This will bring value to airline operations especially by improving aircraft availability while optimising resources utilisation and components' inventory.



Connecting all actors of the digital aviation eco-system, FHS powered by Skywise will combine the capabilities of big data analytics with the unique experience of Airbus FHS global teams. Breaking silos, it will aggregate in one common interface all information required to make informed decisions faster. In particular, it will automatically identify the required components and associated consumables and expendables, ensure the selection of the optimum logistics routes, provide live 'track & trace and manage inventories dynamically.

Conceived following airlines' extensive operational feedback, the offering will continue to be developed closely with Airbus FHS Customers, partners and suppliers to deliver an end-to-end digital solutions to airlines worldwide. It will be applicable to the entire Airbus aircraft family.

