Airbus SE

AIRBUS SE (AIR)
My previous session
09/14 09:29:41 am
106.49 EUR   +0.80%
Airbus Shake-Up Deepens -- WSJ

09/14/2018 | 08:48am CEST

By Robert Wall

LONDON -- European plane maker Airbus SE named a new top salesman, a surprise move that widens a senior leadership shake-up at the company.

Christian Scherer will take over immediately from Eric Schultz as chief commercial officer, Airbus said Thursday. Mr. Schulz joined the aircraft maker from engine maker Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC this year. The company said Mr. Schulz was leaving for personal reasons, but declined to provide more detail.

Mr. Scherer, 56 years old, previously ran European turboprop maker ATR, a joint venture between Leonardo SpA of Italy and Airbus.

Significant changes are under way in Airbus's senior ranks. Chief Executive Tom Enders has said he would leave the company next year, along with Chief Financial Officer Harald Wilhelm. The head of the commercial plane division, Fabrice Brégier, departed earlier this year.

The company plans to name a new chief executive before year-end and will also seek a new finance chief, said Airbus Chairman Denis Ranque.

Airbus, the world's second-largest plane maker by delivery, after Boeing Co., has enjoyed booming demand for its business but also suffered setbacks. The company has fallen behind on plane deliveries, in part because of supplier bottlenecks, angering customer airlines awaiting shipments of new aircraft. Airbus has pledged to meet full-year targets of delivering about 800 jetliners.

The company has also faced multiple accusations of corporate wrongdoing. U.S., British and French authorities are probing whether Airbus misused middlemen to secure overseas business. The company has said it is cooperating with investigators but that it could incur significant penalties associated with the probes, which Mr. Enders has warned might drag on.

Mr. Schulz joined Airbus on Jan. 25, succeeding long-running chief salesman John Leahy, who had the role since 1994. By the time he departed, Mr. Leahy had become the world's top plane salesman.

Mr. Schulz had a difficult start at Airbus. Last March, Hawaiian Airlines Inc. abandoned the planned purchase of Airbus long-haul jets in favor of Boeing 787 Dreamliners. American Airlines Group Inc. weeks later also selected Boeing long-haul planes over a rival offer from Airbus, in a deal valued at $12 billion at list price.

But at the Farnborough International Air Show in July, the aerospace industry's biggest gathering this year, Airbus, with Mr. Schulz in the top sales role, announced more than $50 billion in deals before industry-standard discounts. The strength of the demand surprised analysts, though many of the agreements haven't yet hit Airbus's order book.

Many of the contracts were also placed with unidentified buyers. Mr. Schulz blamed the unusual number of "undisclosed" customers on some foreign airlines' reluctance to anger the Trump administration after showing their hands by purchasing new planes.

Mr. Scherer, who was previously an Airbus jetliner salesman, was seen as a candidate for the chief commercial officer role when it was last vacant. Mr. Scherer became the head of ATR in October 2016. ATR said it would name a successor to Mr. Scherer in the coming days.

Write to Robert Wall at robert.wall@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.68% 106.3 Real-time Quote.27.28%
AIRBUS SE -1.78% 104.6 End-of-day quote.25.34%
AIRBUS SE 0.00%-End-of-day quote.0.00%
