Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE (AIR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus Signs 3D-Platform Agreement With Dassault Systemes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 03:18am EST

By Olivia Bugault

Airbus SE has signed an agreement with software company Dassault Systemes SE (DSY.FR) as it looks to accelerate its digital transformation, the European plane maker said Wednesday.

Under the five-year agreement, Airbus will deploy Dassault Systemes's 3DEXPERIENCE platform for digital design across all its divisions, it said.

The 3D platform will enable Airbus to co-design and develop the next generation of aircraft, it said.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.47% 101.8 End-of-day quote.21.55%
AIRBUS SE 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
AIRBUS SE -0.18% 101.84 Real-time Quote.21.49%
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES 7.97% 125.8 Real-time Quote.12.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
03:18aAirbus Signs 3D-Platform Agreement With Dassault Systemes
DJ
02:30aAIRBUS : France's Dassault Systemes beats estimates on strong 3DEXPERIENCE growt..
RE
02/05France and Germany to launch first contracts on future combat jets
RE
02/05AIRBUS : creates the first electric ...
PU
02/02AIRBUS : confirms discussions with Emirates Airline about its A380 contract
AQ
02/01IAG'S WALSH TO AIRBUS : drop A380 price to boost sales
RE
02/01IAG'S WALSH TO AIRBUS : drop A380 price to boost sales
RE
02/01AIRBUS : Future of the Airbus A380 on the line as Emirates considers A350 switch
AQ
02/01GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nissan, Amazon, Tesla, Airbus
02/01AIRBUS : statement on commercial discussions with Emirates Airline
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 63 175 M
EBIT 2018 5 015 M
Net income 2018 3 322 M
Finance 2018 10 916 M
Yield 2018 1,74%
P/E ratio 2018 23,57
P/E ratio 2019 19,02
EV / Sales 2018 1,08x
EV / Sales 2019 0,97x
Capitalization 79 190 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 120 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE21.49%90 213
BOEING COMPANY (THE)23.10%225 450
TEXTRON16.68%13 037
DASSAULT AVIATION12.07%12 503
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD6.60%4 115
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 714
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.