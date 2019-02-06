Airbus Signs 3D-Platform Agreement With Dassault Systemes

By Olivia Bugault

Airbus SE has signed an agreement with software company Dassault Systemes SE (DSY.FR) as it looks to accelerate its digital transformation, the European plane maker said Wednesday.

Under the five-year agreement, Airbus will deploy Dassault Systemes's 3DEXPERIENCE platform for digital design across all its divisions, it said.

The 3D platform will enable Airbus to co-design and develop the next generation of aircraft, it said.

