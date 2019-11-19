Airbus : Signs Agreement With Air Senegal for 8 A220s

By Olivia Bugault



Airbus SE (AIR.FR) said Tuesday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with state-owned carrier Air Senegal for eight A220-300 jets at the Dubai Airshow.

"These new 220 aircrafts will contribute to develop our long-haul network to Europe and our regional network in Africa," Air Senegal's Chief Executive Officer Ibrahima Kane said.

At Airbus's 2018 list price and before industry-standard discounts, the order represents a total value of $732 million.

