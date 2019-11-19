Log in
AIRBUS SE

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 11/19 06:12:36 am
136.17 EUR   +1.32%
05:46aAIRBUS : Signs Agreement With Air Senegal for 8 A220s
DJ
05:44aSaudi airline flynas signs order for 10 Airbus A321XLR jets
RE
04:37aSales of grounded Boeing 737 MAX gather pace at Dubai Airshow
RE
Airbus : Signs Agreement With Air Senegal for 8 A220s

11/19/2019 | 05:46am EST

By Olivia Bugault

Airbus SE (AIR.FR) said Tuesday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with state-owned carrier Air Senegal for eight A220-300 jets at the Dubai Airshow.

"These new 220 aircrafts will contribute to develop our long-haul network to Europe and our regional network in Africa," Air Senegal's Chief Executive Officer Ibrahima Kane said.

At Airbus's 2018 list price and before industry-standard discounts, the order represents a total value of $732 million.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@dowjones.com

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 70 006 M
EBIT 2019 6 769 M
Net income 2019 4 399 M
Finance 2019 13 838 M
Yield 2019 1,56%
P/E ratio 2019 23,8x
P/E ratio 2020 19,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,29x
EV / Sales2020 1,19x
Capitalization 104 B
