Airbus SE AIR NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 02/26 03:53:15 am
112.99 EUR   -0.31%
03:42aBOEING SHIFTING SPARE PARTS IN PREPARATION FOR BREXIT : executive
RE
03:11aAirbus Signs Deal With Air Vanuatu for Four A220s
DJ
02/25AIRBUS : Air Vanuatu selects Airbus A220 for ...
PU
News 
News

Airbus Signs Deal With Air Vanuatu for Four A220s

02/26/2019 | 03:11am EST

By Olivia Bugault

Airbus SE (AIR.FR) said Tuesday that Air Vanuatu has signed a firm order for four A220s planes with Airbus.

"These aircraft will be deployed to operate on our current domestic and international routes, [...] and will bolster plans to expand our network in the South Pacific," the national flag carrier of the Pacific Island nation Chief Executive Officer Derek Nice said.

This is Air Vanuatu's first order with Airbus, the plane maker said.

Airbus didn't disclose the price of the transaction.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
AIRBUS SE -0.51% 112.98 End-of-day quote.34.90%
AIRBUS SE -0.21% 113.2 Real-time Quote.34.99%
