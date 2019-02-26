Airbus Signs Deal With Air Vanuatu for Four A220s

By Olivia Bugault



Airbus SE (AIR.FR) said Tuesday that Air Vanuatu has signed a firm order for four A220s planes with Airbus.

"These aircraft will be deployed to operate on our current domestic and international routes, [...] and will bolster plans to expand our network in the South Pacific," the national flag carrier of the Pacific Island nation Chief Executive Officer Derek Nice said.

This is Air Vanuatu's first order with Airbus, the plane maker said.

Airbus didn't disclose the price of the transaction.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@dowjones.com