By Olivia Bugault



Airbus SE (AIR.FR) said Tuesday that Taiwan's Starlux Airlines has signed a firm order for 17 widebody aircraft with Airbus.

The order includes 12 A350-1000s and five A350-900s that Starlux Airlines, a new airline that should begin operations in 2020, will use for long-haul services such as from Taipei to North America or Europe.

The European plane maker didn't disclose the price of the transaction.

