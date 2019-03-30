Log in
AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
Airbus : South Africa's Denel may wind down manufacturing for Airbus A400M

03/30/2019
FILE PHOTO: An Airbus A400M aircraft flies during a display on the first day of the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African state arms company Denel is in talks with Airbus about winding down production of parts for the European planemaker's A400M military aircraft, Denel said on Saturday.

Denel, a cornerstone of South Africa's once mighty defense industry, is battling to emerge from a financial and operational crisis. In February it said it could sell stakes in some divisions as part of a strategy to return to profits within two years.

The company has also been trying to renegotiate onerous contracts and exit parts of its business which are no longer viable, after making a 1.7 billion rand ($117 million) loss in the 2017/18 financial year.

Denel said it was yet to finalize terms with Airbus for the winding down of production for the A400M.

"The two companies agreed that the continued manufacturing of aircraft parts by Denel is no longer sustainable in its current form," Denel said in a statement. "Alternative options are now being considered between the two parties."

Denel will try to minimize the impact on jobs at its Aeronautics division, it added.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by David Holmes)

Financials (€)
Sales 2019 70 139 M
EBIT 2019 6 619 M
Net income 2019 4 244 M
Finance 2019 11 262 M
Yield 2019 1,78%
P/E ratio 2019 21,01
P/E ratio 2020 16,41
EV / Sales 2019 1,14x
EV / Sales 2020 1,03x
Capitalization 91 534 M
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE40.42%102 673
BOEING COMPANY (THE)18.27%215 305
DASSAULT AVIATION8.68%12 260
TEXTRON8.94%11 847
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 312
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD25.13%4 106
