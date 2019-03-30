Airbus : South Africa's Denel may wind down manufacturing for Airbus A400M

Denel, a cornerstone of South Africa's once mighty defense industry, is battling to emerge from a financial and operational crisis. In February it said it could sell stakes in some divisions as part of a strategy to return to profits within two years.

The company has also been trying to renegotiate onerous contracts and exit parts of its business which are no longer viable, after making a 1.7 billion rand ($117 million) loss in the 2017/18 financial year.

Denel said it was yet to finalize terms with Airbus for the winding down of production for the A400M.

"The two companies agreed that the continued manufacturing of aircraft parts by Denel is no longer sustainable in its current form," Denel said in a statement. "Alternative options are now being considered between the two parties."

Denel will try to minimize the impact on jobs at its Aeronautics division, it added.

