Airbus : Spain deplores continued U.S. tariffs on EU goods - minister

MADRID, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Spain is pleased the United
States decided not to increase tariffs on European Union goods,
Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Friday, but
sharply criticised the fact any tariffs remained in force.
"We deplore the fact that there are still tariffs on Spanish
products," Gonzalez Laya told Reuters in an interview two days
after Washington said it would keep 15% tariffs on Airbus
aircraft and 25% tariffs on other European goods
despite moves to resolve a dispute over aircraft subsidies.
As the aviation sector faces crisis due to the coronavirus
pandemic, "the useful thing would be to discuss a framework to
regulate the support countries give to their aviation sectors,
not to do ourselves more damage with retaliatory measures," she
said.
