Airbus : Swung to Loss in 1Q as Pandemic Hit Sales

04/29/2020 | 01:21am EDT

By Olivia Bugault

Airbus SE swung to a net loss in its first quarter, while revenue fell sharply, as the European jet maker faces a sharp decline in demand world-wide, triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Net loss was 481 million euros ($520.45 million), compared with a net profit of EUR40 million a year earlier, while revenue fell 15% at EUR10.63 billion.

Analysts were expecting sales to come in at EUR10.65 billion, according to a consensus estimate provided by FactSet. The decline is mainly due to the commercial jets that have not been delivered during the period because of the pandemic.

Airbus's more closely watched adjusted earnings before interest and taxes plunged 49% to EUR281 million.

Airbus reported free cash outflow before merger & acquisition and customer financing of EUR8.03 billion.

The Toulouse, France-based company said that it won't issue a new guidance for the year as the visibility is still too low.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@wsj.com

