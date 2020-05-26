Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus : The European Space Agency (ESA) has signed a contract with Airbus for the construction of the third European Service ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 05:33am EDT

Airbus wins ESA contract to construct third European Service Module for NASA's Orion spacecraft

Europe to enable lunar landing

Service module being built by Airbus in Bremen Ten European nations involved in the programme

@NASA @Nasa_Orion @ESA @LockheedMartin #spacematters #Artemis #OrionESM @AirbusSpace

Bremen, 26 May 2020 - The European Space Agency (ESA) has signed a contract with Airbus for the construction of the third European Service Module (ESM) for Orion, the American crewed spacecraft. The contract is worth around €250 million.

By ordering this additional service module, ESA ensures the necessary continuity in NASA's Artemis programme. The third European Service Module (Artemis III Mission) will be used to fly astronauts to Earth's neighbour in space in 2024 - the first to land on the Moon since Apollo 17 following a hiatus of more than 50 years.

"Our know-how and expertise will enable us to continue to facilitate future Moon missions through international partnerships," said Andreas Hammer, Head of Space Exloration at Airbus. "By working together with our customers ESA and NASA as well as our industrial partner Lockheed Martin, we now have a reliable planning basis for the first three lunar missions. This contract is an endorsement of the joint approach combining the best of European and American space technologies."

David Parker, ESA Director of Human and Robotic Exploration, said: "By entering into this agreement, we are again demonstrating that Europe is a strong and reliable partner in Artemis. The European Service Module represents a crucial contribution to this, allowing scientific research, development of key technologies and international cooperation - inspiring missions that expand humankind's presence beyond Low Earth Orbit."

The first non-crewed Orion test flight with a European Service Module (Artemis I) will fly in 2021. It is as part of the following mission, Artemis II, that the first astronauts will then fly around the Moon and back to Earth.

The ESM will provide propulsion, power, air and water for the astronauts, as well as thermal control of NASA's new spacecraft.

More than 20,000 parts and components are used in each ESM, from electrical equipment to engines, solar panels, fuel tanks and life support supplies for the astronauts, as well as approximately 12 kilometres of cables. The first service module was delivered to NASA in November 2018 and has already been mated with the Crew Module. The fully integrated spacecraft already finished the thermal-vacuum testing at NASA's facility in Ohio, USA, and

Airbus Defence and Space

Email: media.airbusdefenceandspace@airbus.com

81663 - Munich

Web: airbus.com

Germany

Follow us on twitter: @AirbusSpace

Page | 1

returned to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA, while the second service module is now being integrated and tested by Airbus in Bremen, with delivery set for the first half of 2021.

During the development and construction of the ESM, Airbus has drawn on its experience as prime contractor for ESA's Automated Transfer Vehicle (ATV), which provided the crew on board the International Space Station with regular deliveries of test equipment, spare parts, food, air, water and fuel.

The ESM is cylindrical in shape and about four metres in diameter and height. It has four solar arrays (19 metres across when unfurled) that generate enough energy to power two households. The service module's 8.6 tonnes of fuel can power one main engine and 32 smaller thrusters. The ESM weighs a total of just over 13 tonnes. In addition to its function as the main propulsion system for the Orion spacecraft, the ESM will be responsible for orbital manoeuvring and position control. It also provides the crew with the central elements of life support such as water and oxygen, and regulates thermal control while docked to the crew module.

Further information under https://www.airbus.com/newsroom/events/virtual-comms.html

* * *

About Airbus

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2019 it generated revenues of € 70 billion and employed a workforce of around 135,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.

Media contact

Ralph HEINRICH

ralph.heinrich@airbus.com

+49 (0)171 30 49 751

This and other press releases and high resolution photos are available on: AirbusMedia

Airbus Defence and Space

Email: media.airbusdefenceandspace@airbus.com

81663 - Munich

Web: airbus.com

Germany

Follow us on twitter: @AirbusSpace

Page | 2

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 26 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2020 09:32:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
06:09aEasyJet says finance chief Findlay to leave in 2021
RE
06:05aEasyJet says finance chief Findlay to leave in 2021
RE
05:33aAIRBUS : wins ESA contract to construct third European Service Module for NASA's..
PU
05:33aAIRBUS : The European Space Agency (ESA) has signed a contract with Airbus for t..
PU
05/25EXCLUSIVE : Cathay Pacific's brand merger hits roadblock from China's aviation r..
RE
05/25French crisis measures have cost 450 bln euros, finance minister says
RE
05/25AVIATION : Total and Gaussin Developing World's 1(st) Full Electric Aircraft Ref..
DJ
05/22EasyJet founder loses bid to oust board
RE
05/22GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Another Chinese company leaving the Nasdaq
05/22Pakistan International Airlines Flight Crashes in Karachi -- 2nd Update
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 49 922 M
EBIT 2020 3 264 M
Net income 2020 2 370 M
Finance 2020 2 518 M
Yield 2020 0,74%
P/E ratio 2020 19,3x
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,87x
EV / Sales2021 0,77x
Capitalization 45 931 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 79,90 €
Last Close Price 58,64 €
Spread / Highest target 123%
Spread / Average Target 36,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-55.06%50 050
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-57.78%77 612
DASSAULT AVIATION-38.42%6 527
TEXTRON-39.66%6 121
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.14.84%4 005
AVICOPTER PLC-13.02%3 428
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group