AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
Airbus : The Royal Malaysian Air ...

0
03/28/2019 | 01:00pm EDT

Langkawi, Airbus Helicopters held a ceremony at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) to honour the Royal Malaysian Air Force for being the H225M military operator that logged the most number of flight hours worldwide in 2018.

The event was attended by General Tan Sri Dato' Sri Affendi Bin Buang TUDM, Chief of Air Force. Fabrice Rochereau, Head of Sales, Airbus Helicopters South East Asia & Pacific and Raymond Lim, Head of Country, Airbus Malaysia presented the Air Force Chief with the award to commemorate this milestone.

The Royal Malaysian Air Force's H225M pilots who have achieved 1,500, 1,000 and 500 flight hours respectively on the H225M helicopter were also presented with flight hours achievement awards at this memorable event.

The Royal Malaysian Air Force's fleet of 12 H225M helicopters has been in service since 2012. Designed for the most demanding missions, these H225Ms have participated in various exercises and humanitarian missions, including flood rescue and lifesaving operations. Together, they have achieved 16,000 flight hours.

About Airbus
Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2018, it generated revenues of €64 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 17:00:05 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 70 114 M
EBIT 2019 6 621 M
Net income 2019 4 244 M
Finance 2019 11 261 M
Yield 2019 1,81%
P/E ratio 2019 20,58
P/E ratio 2020 16,07
EV / Sales 2019 1,12x
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
Capitalization 89 655 M
